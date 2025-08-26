HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences

The e Vitara will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, and be exported to 100 countries
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • The e Vitara is currently on sale in the UK at £29,999 (around Rs 35 lakh).
  • Offered with two battery pack variants abroad.

Maruti Suzuki has commenced production of its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, in India. The first shipments of the e Vitara will be headed to the UK soon. The list of dignitaries who attended the function included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan. The SUV, which was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. The EV will be exported to over 100 countries, which include the UK, where the vehicle is currently on sale at a starting price of  £29,999 (around Rs 35 lakh).

 

Talking at the venue, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “We will export this 'Made-in-India BEV' to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe. Our 2 nd major milestone is the start of production of India’s first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode-level localisation, which are used in our hybrid vehicles. These are being manufactured at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant here. With only raw material and some semi-conductor parts coming from Japan, this is a big salute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. We will use a multi-powertrain strategy, including Electric, Strong Hybrid, ethanol flex fuel, and compressed biogas, to achieve carbon neutrality and climate change goals. Suzuki will invest over 70 thousand crore rupees in India over the next 5 to 6 years. Honourable Prime Minister, Suzuki has proudly partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades.”

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences 1

Originally slated to go into production by May 2025, plans to launch the e Vitara were delayed due to unknown reasons, despite the start of dispatches to Nexa dealers in India. In a previous earnings call, RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had stated that domestic sales of the car would start before the end of September and that annual production for this year will be somewhere near 70,000 [units], the bulk of which will be exported. 

 

Also ReadSuzuki Wagon R Hits 1 Crore Cumulative Global Sales Mark
 

The list of features offered in the e Vitara will include ambient lighting, Harman sound system, ventilated seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat. Safety features include seven airbags as standard and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The ADAS suite includes features such as a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Fronx Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Hiked

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Delayed

When it comes to powertrain options, the e Vitara will be offered with either a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack. Front-wheel drive is standard with a 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm motor integrated into the front axle in the lower-spec models. Higher variants get a stronger 172 bhp on tap. According to the WLTP testing cycle, the 49 kWh variant offers a range of up to 346 km, while the 61 kWh version can go up to 428 km in its single-motor, two-wheel-drive configuration. The UK market also gets a dual motor, 4WD variant with the same 61 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 412 km.


 

