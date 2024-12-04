Royal Enfield Begins Assembly Plant Operations In Thailand

Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its new CKD (completely knocked down) assembly facility in Thailand. The Royal Enfield assembly plant is located at Samut Prakan province in Bangkok and is Royal Enfield’s first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand. This is a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s journey in the Asia Pacific region, and particularly of the brand’s plans in Thailand. The Thailand facility is Royal Enfield’s sixth overseas assembly plant, after Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

Royal Enfield has two motorcycle manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personality. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences. Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others.

Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindrajan at the brand's annual festival MotoVerse in Goa last month.

"Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision. We thereby are bringing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the DNA of Royal Enfield - Pure Motorcycling”.

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield's highest-selling model

Royal Enfield CCO, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, said, “With markets like the Asia-Pacific offering a great potential for the mid-size segment, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. This is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the region as well”.

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450.

Commenting on the opening of the new assembly plant in Thailand, Anuj Dua - Asia Pacific, Business Head of Royal Enfield said, “It has been our constant endeavour to not just develop but expand the mid-size motorcycle segment in Thailand. Thailand has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield, and has displayed a steady growth trajectory. Our Customers and passionate Communities that exist throughout Thailand cherish the ownership of the brand resulting in a growth of more than 150% since our inception here in Thailand.”

The 57000 sq ft assembly plant has an installed capacity of more than 30,000 units per year. The CKD assembly unit is a state-of-the-art, modern facility that will cater to growing demand in the country, the company said in a statement. The new assembly will facilitate more efficient and flexible motorcycle delivery for customers and offer an even more seamless experience. The new assembly plant will begin with the Thai market and will further cater to the region in a phased manner, the statement added.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched in November 2024

In October 2024, Royal Enfield announced monthly sales of over 1.10 lakh units for the first time in the brand’s history. The majority of the sales numbers are from the domestic market, while exports accounted for over 8,000 units in October 2024. Exports were up 150 per cent from a low 3,477 units in October 2023 to 8,688 units. In 2024, Royal Enfield launched the Guerrilla 450, as well as the updated Classic 350, the brand’s bestselling model. Going forward Royal Enfield still has much in store for the Indian and global markets including the launch of the recently unveiled Interceptor Bear 650, the all-new Classic 650, and the brand’s first-ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.

Royal Enfield currently has a presence in over 60 countries around the world, and has two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK and in Chennai, India, where the brand also has two motorcycle manufacturing facilities, in Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal near Chennai. Around the world, Royal Enfield now has six CKD assembly facilities, in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. The brand is on a path to expand its overseas presence, and the current motorcycle models are all developed as global products.