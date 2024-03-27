Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Sets Up Dutch Hub For EU Expansion

The new European facility hub in the Netherlands will help speed up Royal Enfield’s exports across Europe and more hubs could be established in Germany or France.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Dutch unit to focus on brand's EU strategy
  • New warehouse also planned either in France or Germany
  • Royal Enfield takes aim at increasing exports

Royal Enfield has set up a new hub in the Netherlands, and has plans to open another warehouse in Europe, either in France or Germany, with an eye of strengthening its supply chain across Europe. According to reports, Royal Enfield’s parent company Eicher Motors Ltd has already set up the Dutch arm to reduce its dependency on the UK, after Brexit made it more difficult to move parts to mainland Europe. The brand is also in talks to establish a warehouse, likely to be either in France or Germany, to speed up the supply of products like spare parts and branded merchandise.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US

 

The Shotgun 650 is the latest model in the Royal Enfield 650 Twins platform.

 

Eicher Motors has invested 500,000 Euros (approximately Rs. 4.5 crore) into the new unit, called Royal Enfield Europe BV. According to Arun Gopal, Royal Enfield’s international head, who is quoted in a news report, the brand’s business is growing quickly in the EU and a new warehouse will cut lead times to two weeks from 90 days currently. Royal Enfield plans to start with one warehouse for non-motorcycle products and is in talks with logistics specialists in the EU to manage its range. Germany and France are potential countries for the new warehouse, although no decision has been made as yet.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan

 

The Bullet 350, Royal Enfield's oldest model in continuous production, has been revamped with the J-series engine and is now positioned as a global product.

 

In recent years, Royal Enfield has been increasingly pushing across global markets, with exports being a prime focus of its business strategy. In 2023, the company inched closer to the 1 million sales mark, and over the last decade the company has performed above expectations. Although the bulk of Royal Enfield’s motorcycle sales (over 80 per cent) still come from the domestic market, exports have been steadily increasing but still constitute less than 10 per cent of overall sales. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review

 

With the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, the brand will be looking to dominate the entry-level ADV segment globally.

 

With the new 350 cc J-series platform, the 650 Twins, the Himalayan 411, and the current Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield has streamlined its entire product line-up in recent years to be global products, which will be offered on sale around the world. Clearly, with its origins in the UK, the European market may offer more potential for the brand’s growth and better supply chain and footprint presence may be a step in the right direction.

 

Source

# Royal Enfield EU# Royal Enfield exports# Royal Enfield Netherlands# Royal Enfield Europe# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2021: Royal Enfield Sees 9% Growth In Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2021: Royal Enfield Sees 9% Growth In Overall Sales
Two-Wheelers Sales July 2020: Royal Enfield Records 5.6 Per Cent Sales Growth Over June 2020; YoY Sa
Two-Wheelers Sales July 2020: Royal Enfield Records 5.6 Per Cent Sales Growth Over June 2020; YoY Sa
Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US And Thailand
Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US And Thailand
Royal Enfield Identifies 4 Core Markets To Expand International Presence
Royal Enfield Identifies 4 Core Markets To Expand International Presence
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved