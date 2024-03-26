Login
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan

The latest version of Royal Enfield’s oldest model in continuous production has been launched in Japan with the J-series 350 cc engine.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Bullet 350 makes Japan debut
  • Royal Enfield started Japan operations in 2021
  • The Bullet 350 is now going to several overseas markets

The Royal Enfield Bullet model has been around for more than 90 years, with the first Bullet introduced in 1932. And now, the all-new made-in-India Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched in the Land of the Rising Sun. Royal Enfield has been making steady inroads into new markets across the world and Japan seems to be one more addition to the Indian brand’s global footprint. The company announced its Japan entry in 2021, and now, the new Bullet 350 has been launched there, with prices ranging from 694,100 Yen to 701,800 Yen (approximately Rs. 3.82 lakh to Rs. 3.86 lakh under current exchange rates).

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review

 

Watch the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Video Review:

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs Jawa 350 Comparison Review

 

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains its timeless design and iconic styling elements. 

 

In its latest iteration (with the J-series 350 cc engine shared with the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350), the Bullet 350 adopts modern underpinnings but retains the iconic Bullet design and livery, with the classic hand-painted pin-stripes that has been a trademark design element of the Bullet. With a single-piece ribbed seat, the iconic pilot lamps around the headlight, and triangular side panels with smaller rectangular battery cover, the Bullet 350 still manages to retain its own identity although its design and silhouette is largely the same as the Classic 350.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & Classic 350 Differences Explained

 

The Bullet 350 now gets the latest-generation Royal Enfield 350 cc J-Series engine.

 

The 350 cc, air-cooled, SOHC engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and puts out 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The kick-starter has been done away with, and the Bullet 350 gets only electric start as standard. The bike is sprung by a telescopic fork up front and twin tube shocks at the rear with adjustable preload. Going with its iconic design, the Bullet 350 continues to run on wire-spoke wheels shod with tube-type tyres. In Japan, the Bullet 350 is offered in three colour options: Black, Maroon and the two-tone Black and Gold colour option.

Explore More

