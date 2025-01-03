Login
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Variant Discontinued

The Military Silver variants of the Bullet 350 were offered in red and black paint schemes featuring silver pinstripes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bullet 350 Military Silver Variants discontinued
  • Variants with silver pinstripes are delisted
  • Pinstripe variants now start with Battalion Black

Royal Enfield has discontinued the Military Silver variants of the Bullet 350, which was launched in January 2024. Just like the variants with gold pinstripes, the Military Silver variants employed hand-painted silver pinstripes adorning the fuel tank and were offered in red and black paint schemes. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!

 

Bullet 350 Military Silver Black Front 3 4 Right View

Royal Enfield likely eliminated the Military Silver variant to make room for the Battalion Black variant, which features iconic gold pinstripes and is reminiscent of the original Bullet 350. The Battalion Black variant features black bodywork, golden hand-painted pinstripes, a scooped-out seat, and the signature Bullet tail lamp.

 

Also Read: Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report

 

Bullet 350 Military Silver Red Left Profile

At the time of its launch in September 2023, the Bullet 350 was offered in three primary variants: Military, Standard, and Black Gold. Later, in January 2024, the Military Silver variant was introduced, priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which was Rs 5,400 more than the standard Military models.

 

The latest generation of the Bullet 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, J-Series engine producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The current price range for the Bullet 350 starts at Rs 1.73 lakh for the base Military Black variant and extends to Rs 2.15 lakh for the top-spec Black Gold variant.

