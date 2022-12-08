Royal Enfield Inaugurates New Motorcycle Assembly Unit In Brazil

Royal Enfield has announced the inauguration of a new motorcycle assembly unit in Brazil. The new CKD assembly unit is based in Manaus, the capital city of Amazonas state, and is Royal Enfield's third unit in the Latin American region, following Argentina and Colombia. It is also Royal Enfield's fourth unit outside India with one being located in Thailand. With the new unit, Royal Enfield is looking to strengthen its presence in the the American region, as it is now amongst the top five players in the mid-size (250 cc to 750 cc) motorcycle segment in markets such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and North America. Royal Enfield is currently the leading manufacturer in the mid-size segment globally.

Speaking about the inauguration of the new unit, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. With markets like the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business."



"Brazil has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield, and is soon poised to be the single largest market for us outside of India. We have seen growth of more than 100% since 2019 here in Brazil,” he added.

Royal Enfield's new assembly unit has a capacity to assemble more than 15,000 units per year, helping the brand cut down on delivery times in the region. The facility will assemble the entire line-up of Royal Enfield motorcycles, right from the Classic 350, to the Continental GT 650.

In recent years, Royal Enfield's exports numbers have been growing with the company putting an increasing focus on expanding its global footprint and sales. With the new J-series 350 cc platform, 650 cc Twins platform, and the upcoming 450 cc platform, Royal Enfield intends to cement its position globally as a leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment. All future models of Royal Enfield will be positioned as global products and will be offered on sale across the globe.