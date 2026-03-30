New Car Launches In April: SUVs, EVs And More

The first month of a new financial year is usually busy when it comes to new car launches. This time as well a lot of new set of wheels is set to hit the Indian roads. SUVs will remain the flavour of the month as they will come in all shapes and sizes. The variety is not just in sized but also in technologies as some of the new launches will also be electric vehicles. Here’s a lowdown for you.



Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Image source: 91 wheels

The Compact SUV from Volkswagen which was first launched in 2021 will see its first major update in April. A major facelift will be unveiled on April 9 while the prices are expected to be announced a few days after that. Major changes expected on the new Taigun will be a redesigned exterior including connected tail lamps and new look on alloys, a bigger touchscreen in cabin along with rear seat massager and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox as seen recently on the Kushaq facelift. Engine options are expected to remain the same.

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MG Majestor

After its big reveal in the February, MG Motor India will launch the Majestor SUV in the market most likely in April. The Majestor promises to be a luxurious yet capable vehicle as it will come with unique features like a crawl mode as well as a triple locking differential. The 2.0 Diesel engine will continue from the Gloster while the SUV will get a whole lot of ADAS functions. Exact date of the launch is still not known.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Another SUV will come in April but this time it is electric. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella shares a lot with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara including features and battery pack options but gets a different exterior look. The Ebella will be Toyota’s first electric vehicle in India while the brand has been successfully selling a wide range of strong hybrid cars in the country. The Ebella comes with a claimed range of 543 kms on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

German luxury carmaker is ready to launch its most affordable EV in the market yet, the CLA EV. The sedan will replace the EQA SUV in the country and comes with a big battery pack of 85 kWh which promises a range of almost 800 kms. On the exterior an AMG stylish package will be offered as standard while other highlights include connected LED tail lamps and projector LED DRLs. Cabin gets a big 14-inch touchscreen which is a part of dual screen setup.