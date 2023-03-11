  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Discounts Mustang Mach-E Electric SUVs In China

Ford Discounts Mustang Mach-E Electric SUVs In China

The company is offering a discount of 40,000 yuan on the Mustang Mach E
authorBy Reuters
11-Mar-23 11:28 AM IST
null

Ford Motor said on Wednesday it was offering a discount of 40,000 yuan ($5,700) on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China until the end of April.

Mustang Mach-E cars were now available in China at prices starting at 209,900 yuan in China after the discount, a company representative at Ford China said.

The U.S. automaker had already slashed Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900 in its home market following rival Tesla's price cuts for the best-selling Model Y crossover.

Ford said in November it was accelerating Mustang Mach-E production and targeting a global annual output rate of 270,000 by the end of 2023, including its China production. It builds the Mach-E in Mexico and China.

Ford sold 39,458 Mach-Es in the U.S. last year, 45% more than in 2021.

However, Mach-E sales last year in China, the world's largest auto market, were minimal - just 7,782 units. Tesla sold 455,091 Model Ys in China in the same year, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

($1 = 6.9636 yuan)
 

Related Articles
Ford Launches Automated Driving Unit Latitude AI Months After Winding Down Argo
Ford Launches Automated Driving Unit Latitude AI Months After Winding Down Argo
6 days ago
In China, Tesla Could Win Electric Vehicle Price Battle - But Lose The War
In China, Tesla Could Win Electric Vehicle Price Battle - But Lose The War
11 days ago
Ford Patents New Vehicle Mode Specifically For Drive-In Cinema
Ford Patents New Vehicle Mode Specifically For Drive-In Cinema
1 month ago
China Says Automakers Must Have Licences For Mapping Data In Smart Cars
China Says Automakers Must Have Licences For Mapping Data In Smart Cars
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2013 Honda Accord 2.4 VTI-L AT
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2013 Honda
Accord 2.4 VTI-L AT
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
6.90 LakhEMI starts @ ₹14,595
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line