2026 Yamaha Fascino Updated With New Tail Section, Priced From Rs 76,500

The Yamaha Fascino 125 has been updated for 2026, with prices now starting at Rs 76,500 (ex-showroom). The scooter was last updated in August 2025 with revisions to its mild-hybrid system, and the latest update is primarily cosmetic, with the most prominent changes seen towards the tail section.

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The Fascino continues to be offered in three variants – Drum, Disc and the range-topping S – with prices going up by up to a marginal Rs 900 depending on the variant. The Drum variant is now priced at Rs 75,600, the Disc at Rs 88,000, and the S variant at Rs 95,200 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Coming to what’s new, which is at the rear. Yamaha has revised the tail section, and the tail lamp is now a separate unit from the turn indicators, replacing the earlier integrated housing. This change has also reduced the overall length, now measuring 1,780 mm compared to 1,920 mm previously. Apart from this, the overall design remains unchanged.

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On the features front, the scooter continues with the colour TFT instrument cluster introduced earlier, which supports turn-by-turn navigation. Other bits remain the same as well, including telescopic front suspension, side-stand engine cut-off, 21-litre under-seat storage, and Yamaha’s hybrid setup with Smart Motor Generator (SMG), along with Silent Start, Stop & Start System and the Answer Back function.

Powering the Fascino is the same 125 cc air-cooled engine producing 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The SMG system continues to provide mild electric assist during initial acceleration.