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Tata Sierra Claimed Fuel Mileage Revealed

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Apr 17, 2026, 06:02 PM
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Tata Sierra Claimed Fuel Mileage Revealed
Key Highlights
  • Won 2026 Car&Bike Car of the Year award
  • Comes with 1.5-litre Petrol/Diesel/TGD-I engines
  • Mileage of upto 21.26kmpl

Tata Motors launched the all-new Sierra in India last year, and it took the internet by storm. This new entrant from the Indian carmaker in the highly lucrative C-SUV segment comes loaded with features and powertrain options. It also won the ‘Car of the Year’ award at the prestigious 2026 car&bike Awards. Now, we have the official claimed fuel mileage figures of the new Sierra.

TATA Sierra 15

Also Read: Tata Sierra Gets A 5-Star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

You have a choice of three engine options. There’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel. We start with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT, and delivers a claimed ARAI mileage of 17.40 kmpl and 16.90 kmpl, respectively.

TATA Sierra 14

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Tata Sierra Crowned Car Of The Year

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, which can only be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic, will return a mileage of 15.30kmpl. Lastly, the diesel can be had with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic, which claims to deliver an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.26kmpl for the manual and 19.22kmpl for the automatic.

TATA Sierra 04
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