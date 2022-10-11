Mahindra And Jio-bp Strengthen EV Partnership, To Install DC Fast Chargers Across India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp have announced that the companies will be strengthening their partnership by improving the charging network for electric vehicles. Under the partnership, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at Mahindra's dealership network and workshops across 16 cities initially. The chargers will be open to the public and will benefit multiple stakeholders in the EV value chain, the company said in a statement. Mahindra is improving its charging network as it gears up to launch the XUV400 electric SUV in January 2023.

Also Read: India's Mahindra Group Ties Up With Jio-Bp JV To Bolster EV Business

The XUV400 is Mahindra's all-new all-electric SUV and is scheduled to go on sale in January next year

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 marks a transformative step in the automaker's EV strategy. The eSUV is the brand's first all-electric mainstream launch in the EV in recent times. It will also hold fort for Mahindra in the electric mobility space till the new Born Electric brand takes centre stage in the next few years. The company says it's supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast charging infrastructure.

Also Read: Review: Mahindra XUV400 Electric Compact SUV

As part of the partnership, Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network will be seen at multiple touchpoints within cities and major highways for smooth intra-city and inter-city commute for EV owners. The company also plans to offer solutions around discovery, availability, navigation and transactions in a bid to empower its EV customers. The large infrastructure will help faster adoption of electric vehicles and also expedite the country's net-zero emission goals.