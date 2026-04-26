Auto China 2026: New Nissan Terrano SUV Concept Previews Off-Road Ready Plug-In Hybrid

Nissan has revived the Terrano nameplate at the ongoing Auto China 2026 in the form of a rugged, boxy plug-in hybrid SUV concept set to go into production. While the Terrano name in India was long associated with a Renault Duster-based SUV that was on sale for almost a decade, globally, Nissan used the Terrano name in the late 20th century and early 21st century for a rugged ladder-frame SUV that we now know as the Pathfinder - the Pathfinder name was initially only used in North America.

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On the design front, the Terrano concept blends a retro-inspired boxy look with more modern design aesthetics. The fascia is characterised by a rectangular, partially enclosed grille housing an illuminated Nissan word mark flanking rectangular projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The LED DRL signatures also feature in the grille itself, essentially wrapping around slim openings that allow air into the engine bay. The chunky front bumper with its prominent skid plate and integrated tow hooks adds to the Terrano Concept’s off-road-ready looks.

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The clamshell bonet, meanwhile, features a prominent central intake along with auxiliary lighting above the wheel arches for added illumination. The boxy wheel arches are wrapped in chunky cladding, which also features the hollow rectangular design LED position lamps, while the door sills also feature prominent cladding, and the bulging front and rear fenders add to that tough SUV look.



At the rear, the Terrano concept features a chunky, high-set rear bumper to allow for obstacle clearance, while the tailgate-mounted fifth wheel gets a partial cover that holds it against the tailgate. The minimalist tail lamps, too, are in the shape of hollowed-out rectangles.

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Nissan says that the Terrano concept will go into production within a year, though the company has not shared any specifications or details on the platform. Some reports suggest that the production-spec SUV could share its underpinning with the Nissan Frontier Pro PHEV pick-up truck that debuted last year. The pick-up features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an on-board battery to develop more than 300 kW and 800 Nm (combined) while offering up to 135 km of EV-only driving. The pick-up also features all-wheel drive with an electromechanical locking rear differential.