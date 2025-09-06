VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has finally announced prices for two of its electric SUVs, the VF6 and the VF7. Prices for the former start at 16.49 lakh while the latter starts at Rs 20.89 lakh (both introductory, ex-showroom). VinFast showcased a broad lineup of vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, including both electric cars and scooters. The VF6 is a compact electric SUV, which is similar in size to the Creta, while the VF7 is a bit larger. The carmaker states that buyers of the VF6 and VF7 will receive free vehicle charging until July 2028, along with complimentary maintenance for up to three years.

VinFast VF6

The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV with a straightforward design that includes split headlight and taillight setups, an upward-sloping beltline, and a gently sloping roof. At the front, the LED daytime running lights are positioned along the base of the bonnet, while the main projector headlamps are integrated lower into the bumper. The front bumper also features black cladding and a wide central air intake.

As for the profile, the VF 6 shows a prominent rear shoulder and a noticeable upward kink in the window line near the C-pillar. At the rear, the SUV features a multi-layered tailgate design with VinFast’s signature split light bar positioned near the top. Secondary lighting elements are placed lower on the bumper, while horizontal creases and contours extend across the tailgate.

Moving to the cabin, the VF 6 shares its overall layout with the larger VF 7, featuring a minimalist dashboard centred around a 12.9-inch touchscreen that’s slightly angled toward the driver. There is no traditional instrument cluster; instead, key driving information is displayed via a head-up display.

The SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS as standard. Higher variants are equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a dual-tone interior finished in leather. A panoramic glass roof is also available in the top-spec version.

The VF6 is offered in three trim levels: Earth (Rs 16.49 lakh), Wind (Rs 17.79 lakh), and top-spec Wind Infinity (Rs 18.29 lakh). All three trim levels come paired with a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The base Earth variant uses a single electric motor producing 174 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The top two Wind and Wind Infinity deliver 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The Earth variant has a claimed ARAI range of 468 km, while the other two provide a range of 463 km on a single charge. We have driven the VF6; you can read our review by tapping here.

VinFast VF7

The VF 7 measures approximately 4.5 metres in length and features a similar contemporary exterior design to the VF6. It has a streamlined profile with a gently tapering roofline and an angled rear windshield. At the front, LED daytime running lights are positioned just below the bonnet line, while the main headlamp units sit lower on the bumper. The rear mirrors the front lighting setup with similarly styled LED elements. Black cladding along the sides and rear adds to the SUV’s crossover-inspired appearance.

Much of the interior is shared with the VF6, featuring a driver-focused layout with a free-standing touchscreen angled toward the driver on the centre console. Like the VF6, the dashboard doesn’t have a traditional instrument cluster, with most controls, including climate settings, handled through the central touchscreen. Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems come as standard.

The VF7 is offered in five trim levels: Earth (Rs 20.89 lakh), Wind (Rs 23.49 lakh), Wind Infinity (Rs 23.99 lakh), Sky (Rs 24.99 lakh), and the top-spec Sky Infinity (Rs 25.49 lakh). The smaller 59.6 kWh battery pack is offered in the base Earth trim, while other trim levels come paired with a bigger 70.8 kWh battery pack and FWD and AWD options.

The single-motor FWD trims produce 201 bhp and 310 Nm, while the dual-motor setup – offered from the Sky trim – increases output to 348 bhp and 500 Nm. ARAI claimed range figures are 438 km for Earth, 532 km for the Wind and 510 km for the Sky trim levels. We have driven the VF7. You can read our detailed review by clicking here.

Both models will be locally assembled at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the e-SUVs opened on July 15, with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The VF 6 is set to compete with models like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric, while the larger VF 7 will take on bigger India-made electric SUVs such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV.