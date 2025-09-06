HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV 2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Citroen Basalt X | More Features, New Cabin, More Affordable, AI Assistant, But Is It Worth It?TVS Ntorq 150 First Ride Review | Bigger Ntorq More Capabilities?TVS Ntorq 150 Walkaround: Sportiest Ntorq Yet!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9Leapmotor B10Hyundai Nexo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh

The VF6 and VF7 will be locally assembled in India at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VF6 offers up to 468 km range with dual powertrain options
  • VF7 features a larger 70.8 kWh battery and up to 532 km range
  • Both models come with L2 ADAS

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has finally announced prices for two of its electric SUVs, the VF6 and the VF7. Prices for the former start at 16.49 lakh while the latter starts at Rs 20.89 lakh (both introductory, ex-showroom). VinFast showcased a broad lineup of vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, including both electric cars and scooters. The VF6 is a compact electric SUV, which is similar in size to the Creta, while the VF7 is a bit larger. The carmaker states that buyers of the VF6 and VF7 will receive free vehicle charging until July 2028, along with complimentary maintenance for up to three years. 

 

 

Also Read: Vinfast Ties Up With MyTVS For Vehicle Service And Charging In India

 

VinFast VF6

Vinfast VF 6 13

The VF 6 is a compact electric SUV with a straightforward design that includes split headlight and taillight setups, an upward-sloping beltline, and a gently sloping roof. At the front, the LED daytime running lights are positioned along the base of the bonnet, while the main projector headlamps are integrated lower into the bumper. The front bumper also features black cladding and a wide central air intake. 

 

Also Read: VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India

Vinfast VF 6 15

As for the profile, the VF 6 shows a prominent rear shoulder and a noticeable upward kink in the window line near the C-pillar. At the rear, the SUV features a multi-layered tailgate design with VinFast’s signature split light bar positioned near the top. Secondary lighting elements are placed lower on the bumper, while horizontal creases and contours extend across the tailgate. 

Vinfast VF 6 1

Moving to the cabin, the VF 6 shares its overall layout with the larger VF 7, featuring a minimalist dashboard centred around a 12.9-inch touchscreen that’s slightly angled toward the driver. There is no traditional instrument cluster; instead, key driving information is displayed via a head-up display. 

 

The SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS as standard. Higher variants are equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a dual-tone interior finished in leather. A panoramic glass roof is also available in the top-spec version. 

Vinfast VF 6 12

The VF6 is offered in three trim levels: Earth (Rs 16.49 lakh), Wind (Rs 17.79 lakh), and top-spec Wind Infinity (Rs 18.29 lakh). All three trim levels come paired with a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The base Earth variant uses a single electric motor producing 174 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The top two Wind and Wind Infinity deliver 201 bhp and 310 Nm. The Earth variant has a claimed ARAI range of 468 km, while the other two provide a range of 463 km on a single charge. We have driven the VF6; you can read our review by tapping here

 

VinFast VF7

Vinfast VF 7 11

The VF 7 measures approximately 4.5 metres in length and features a similar contemporary exterior design to the VF6. It has a streamlined profile with a gently tapering roofline and an angled rear windshield. At the front, LED daytime running lights are positioned just below the bonnet line, while the main headlamp units sit lower on the bumper. The rear mirrors the front lighting setup with similarly styled LED elements. Black cladding along the sides and rear adds to the SUV’s crossover-inspired appearance. 

 

Also Read: VinFast Minio Green 3-Door EV Design Registered In India

Vinfast VF 7 12

Much of the interior is shared with the VF6, featuring a driver-focused layout with a free-standing touchscreen angled toward the driver on the centre console. Like the VF6, the dashboard doesn’t have a traditional instrument cluster, with most controls, including climate settings, handled through the central touchscreen. Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems come as standard. 

Vinfast VF 7 9

The VF7 is offered in five trim levels: Earth (Rs 20.89 lakh), Wind (Rs 23.49 lakh), Wind Infinity (Rs 23.99 lakh), Sky (Rs 24.99 lakh), and the top-spec Sky Infinity (Rs 25.49 lakh). The smaller  59.6 kWh battery pack is offered in the base Earth trim, while other trim levels come paired with a bigger 70.8 kWh battery pack and FWD and AWD options.

 

 The single-motor FWD trims produce 201 bhp and 310 Nm, while the dual-motor setup – offered from the Sky trim – increases output to 348 bhp and 500 Nm. ARAI claimed range figures are 438 km for Earth, 532 km for the Wind and 510 km for the Sky trim levels. We have driven the VF7. You can read our detailed review by clicking here

 

Also Read: VinFast Opens First Showroom In India At Surat

 

Vin Fast VF 6 VF 7

Both models will be locally assembled at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Bookings for the e-SUVs opened on July 15, with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. The VF 6 is set to compete with models like the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric, while the larger VF 7 will take on bigger India-made electric SUVs such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Harrier EV.  

 

# VinFast VF6 Launched# VinFast VF7 Launched# VinFast VF6 price# VinFast VF7 price# VinFast VF6# VinFast VF7# VinFast VF7 Electric SUV# VinFast VF6 Electric SUV# VF6# vf7# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • VinFast is set to debut in India with the launch of the VF7 and VF6. Here’s what to expect from the Vietnamese EV maker’s big India entry.
    VinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6
  • After debuting at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, VinFast has officially commenced their booking for two electric SUVs in India.
    VinFast VF6 And VF7 Bookings Open For Rs 21,000; Will Go On Sale Next Month
  • The carmaker will initially launch VF6 and VF7 SUVs in the Indian market initially.
    VinFast VF6 And VF7 Bookings To Open On July 15: To Be Available In 13 States Initially
  • On the eve of launching its first cars in India, the Vietnamese brand has taken some key steps to ensure efficient service for its prospective customers
    Vinfast Ties Up With MyTVS For Vehicle Service And Charging In India
  • The VF7 will be VinFast’s first electric model in the Indian market.
    VinFast VF7 Electric SUV Spotted On Test Ahead Of India Launch

Latest News

  • The entire Apache lineup gets a special edition, while the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V get two new variants.
    TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced
  • The VF6 and VF7 will be locally assembled in India at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
    VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh
  • The 2025 BMW iX3 debuts as the brand’s first Neue Klasse SUV, featuring updated tech, design, and improved range.
    Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV
  • Prices for the 2025 Yamaha R15 range now begin at Rs. 1.67 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the R15S variant, going up to Rs. 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the R15M.
    2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours
  • Citroen has launched the Basalt X in India with new features, a redesigned interior, and lower introductory prices, starting from Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Citroen Basalt X Launched In India At Rs 7.95 Lakh
  • “GST 2.0 makes cars and bikes more affordable, keeps EVs at 5 percent, and gives the auto sector a big boost,” say industry leaders.
    GST 2.0: Indian Auto Sector Welcomes New Tax Regime; Calls It A Boost For Buyers
  • The Ntorq 150 is the most powerful TVS scooter ever, with a claimed top speed of 104 kmph.
    TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures
  • TVS has entered the 150 cc scooter segment with the new Ntorq 150, its quickest and most powerful petrol scooter yet.
    TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights
  • The first addition to the Ntorq family since the launch of the 125 more than seven years ago, the Ntorq 150 is the quickest, most powerful petrol scooter from TVS till date.
    TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS
  • Hyundai has also announced some feature updates for select variants of the i20 and the Alcazar.
    Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh