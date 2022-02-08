Renault India Crosses 8 Lakh Sales Milestone

Renault India announced that it has sold 8 lakh vehicles in the country. The company has been in the country for over a decade now and now boasts of a strong foundation and also cars in its portfolio. While the Duster that laid the foundation for the company in India, it was the accessibility and innovation in cars like the Kwid and the Triber that made Renault a household name.

The Duster laid the foundation for Renault in India

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, "Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault's growth story in India."

The company exports cars to 14 international markets

Despite the challenges faced by the industry owing to the pandemic and supply constraints, 2021 proved to be a remarkable year for Renault. India's contribution to the Renault brand's global sales has been significant, with the country being among its top five global markets.

Renault India has witnessed a strong growth when it comes to exports as well. It was in January this year that the company announced that the export figure had crossed the 1 lakh mark. The automaker exports its offerings to 14 international markets overseas across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa and East Africa. The made-in-India Renault offerings that make it the overseas markets include the Kwid, Triber and the Kiger. Renault produces its offerings in collaboration with its group partner - Nissan - at its Oragadam-based facility, which is the global production hub for the three models. It was in 2012 that the company kick started exports with the Duster.