Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Hero HF Deluxe vs Bajaj Platina 100: Specifications Comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has moved to acquire a share of the 100cc motorcycle space for the first time with its new Honda Shine 100. Built on a new diamond frame, the Shine 100 debuts a new fuel-injected 99.7cc single-cylinder engine claimed to be the most fuel-efficient in its class. Pricing too is aggressive with the model sitting above the Hero HF Deluxe and below the segment best-seller, the Hero Splendor. So how does Honda’s first 100cc bike for India stack up to its rivals on paper? we take a look:

Honda Shine 100 Hero HF Deluxe Hero Splendor Plus Bajaj Platina 100 Engine 99.7cc, 1-cyl, FI 97.2cc, 1-cyl, FI 97.2cc, 1-cyl, FI 102cc, 1-cyl, FI Power 7.50 bhp 7.90 bhp 7.90 bhp 7.77 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm 8.3 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed 4-speed 4-speed

On paper, the Shine 100 is marginally down on power as compared to its chief rivals though it generates similar torque as its rivals from Hero. The Platina has the largest displacement engine in the segment which also gives it a marginal advantage in torque. All bikes here use a four-speed gearbox. All bikes also get drum brakes at both ends

Honda Shine 100 Hero HF Deluxe Hero Splendor Plus Bajaj Platina 100 Wheelbase 1245 mm 1235 mm 1236 mm 1255 mm Seat height 786 mm 805 mm 785 mm 807 mm Ground Clearance 168 mm 165 mm 165 mm 200 mm

While Honda is yet to reveal full specifications for the Shine 100 though we do have numbers for the wheelbase, seat height and ground clearance. The Shine has the second-longest wheelbase after the Platina 100 and one of the lowest seat heights. This should help make the bike more stable as well as easier to get on and off. Ground clearance is reasonable as well at 168 mm.

The Honda Shine 100 is available in a single variant priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and comes equipped with an electric start. The HF Deluxe meanwhile is available in kick-start and self start variants with the top variant also getting the brand’s i3S engine stop-start tech. Prices for the Deluxe range from Rs 61,232 up to Rs 68,382 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Splendor Plus meanwhile is far costlier with prices starting at Rs 72,420 and going up to Rs 74,710 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Bajaj Platina 100 meanwhile is priced from Rs 67,475 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).