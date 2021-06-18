  • Home
Top 5 100 cc Commuter Motorcycles

There have been quite a few launches in this segment of late but some of the well-established brands have been ruling the segment for quite a while.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
18-Jun-21 09:32 AM IST
Highlights
  • The 100 cc motorcycle segment is one of the most volume rich segments.
  • It offers some of the most affordable motorcycles in India.
  • These top five brands are some of the longest running brands in India.

The 100 cc commuter motorcycle segment is one of the most volume rich segments in our market, offering some of the most affordable two-wheelers in our country. There have been quite a few launches in this segment of late but some of the well-established brands have been ruling the segment for quite a while. There nameplates have been the bestsellers over generations and have been making volumes for their respective makers. Here's a list of the top five 100 cc commuter motorcycles in India.

Hero HF Dawn

2018 hero hf dawn

The 2018 Hero HF Dawn had received a new black treatment.

The current Hero HF Dawn was launched in 2018 when it made its BS6 transition. The 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine was updated to meet the emission norms and it is mated to a four-speed gearbox. The engine puts out 8 bhp and 8 Nm of torque. For the 2018 iteration, Hero has blacked-out almost everything that was either chrome or silver on the previous model, including the engine, wheels, drums, exhaust, leg guard and the fork. The bike also has new simple-looking decals.

Hero HF Deluxe

tgp575vs

The new Hero HF Deluxe gets a fuel injected engine with 'Xsens' technology.

The Hero HF Deluxe commands over 60 per cent market share in the 100 cc commuter segment and is offered in both self-start and kick-start variants. The new Hero HF Deluxe gets a fuel injected engine with 'Xsens' technology that offers 9 per cent better fuel efficiency and better acceleration as well. The new engine makes 7.94 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque rating is of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Hero Splendor Plus

klnm3p3g

The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus continues to get a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and gets fuel-injection.

The Hero Splendor Plus underwent a nominal price hike in August last year. The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus continues to get a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and gets fuel-injection. The engine makes 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 4-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 100

0jbq2cu

The Bajaj Platina 100 gets a BS6-compliant 102 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine.

The Bajaj Platina is offered in both electric start and kick start variants. The electric-start (ES) version of the motorcycle comes fitted with new features like - spring-in-spring suspension and tubeless tyres among others. The Bajaj Platina 100 gets a BS6-compliant 102 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine. The motor with DTS-I technology is tuned to make 7.77 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm against the peak torque of 8.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motor is clubbed to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Bajaj CT100

dig37u7o

The Bajaj CT100 is powered by a 102 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with electronic injection.

The Bajaj CT100 has been around on sale in India for almost two decades now. It is powered by a 102 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with electronic injection, which puts out 7.8 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The CT 100 comes with a four-speed gearbox with all-down gearshift, and has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork with 125 mm of travel and it gets 17-inch wheels at both ends.

