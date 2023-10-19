Hero MotoCorp Unveils Second Edition of Hero GIFT Program This Festive Season
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
19-Oct-23 01:03 PM IST
Highlights
- Grand Indian Festival of Trust (GIFT) program, celebrates the festive season with new model updates and vibrant colour options
- The program showcases a range of exciting colour schemes for Hero MotoCorp's portfolio, including Hero Xoom LX, Pleasure LX, and Pleasure CX
- This also includes benefits like bonuses, exchange bonuses, and a "Buy Now, Pay in 2024" finance scheme, along with low-interest rates and convenient loan options for buyers
Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the second edition of the Hero GIFT (Grand Indian Festival of Trust) program to spread cheer during the festive season. This brings in new model updates, vibrant colour options and finance schemes. The Hero GIFT program was initially introduced in 2022.
Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR Deliveries Commenced In India
Potential customers get a variety of colour options from Hero MotoCorp's lineup. This includes Hero Xoom LX in Pearl White Silver, Pleasure LX in Matte Vernier Grey, and Pleasure CX in Teal Blue and Matte Black variations. The Pleasure VX is available in new Matte Black and Pearl Silver White trims.
Customers can also avail colour options like the Nexus Blue, Pearl Silver White, and Noble Red editions of the Destini Prime and the Destini XTEC in Pearl Silver White colour trim.
Moreover, the festive season brings the addition of all-new Canvas stripe trims for the HF Deluxe, a new Matt Nexus Blue trim for the Super Splendor XTEC, and fresh trims for the Splendor+ and Splendor+ XTEC. While Passion+ and Passion XTEC are available in Black Grey and Matte Axis Grey trims.
Also Read: New Hero Scooter Spied On Test!
Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, says, "The Hero GIFT program is a token of appreciation to acknowledge the unwavering trust that our customers have placed in us. As a beloved household brand in the country, Hero MotoCorp takes pride in delivering the best to our customers. Through the GIFT program, we aim to offer an exciting range of motorcycles and scooters with appealing finance options and low-interest rates, empowering customers to bring home iconic Hero products."
In addition to the new colour schemes, the brand has also introduced interesting finance schemes on its motorcycles. Benefits include cash bonuses of up to Rs. 5500 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 3000. However, the most attractive scheme offered this time is Buy Now, Pay in 2024 finance. Hero MotoCorp will also provide loans at a low-interest rate of 6.99 per cent and Aadhar-based loans with easy EMIs.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
