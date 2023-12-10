Adani Total Gas Aims To Install 75,000 EV Charging Stations By 2030

Adani Total Gas has set a target to establish 75,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030, as announced by Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group. This aim, shared on social media, underscores the company's ongoing expansion into various energy domains, including compressed natural gas (CNG), piped natural gas (PNG), compressed biogas, and e-mobility.

Also Read: Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) entered the electric mobility sector on March 27, 2022, inaugurating its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad. In August 2023, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) collaborated with Prakriti E-Mobility (Evera), an all-electric cab aggregator, to establish EV charging infrastructure. This partnership involved integrating 200 EV charging points in Delhi, addressing the critical need for a strong charging network.

Also Read: EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets

Adani also highlighted that 50 sites within the group now rely on rooftop solar panels, and the operational vehicle fleet, covering an annual distance of 37 million kilometres, has successfully transitioned from diesel to CNG.