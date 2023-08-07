2023 British MotoGP Race Report: Aleix Espargaro Win A Last Lap Thriller At Silverstone

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro staged a sensational last-lap move on reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia amidst late rain at the MotoGP British Grand Prix, securing his second career GP victory in a thrilling battle. The dramatic rain shower turned the final laps into a heated five-rider contest for the top spot, with KTM's Brad Binder completing the podium behind long-time leader Bagnaia.

In a nail-biting race, the entire grid opted for slick tires despite a brief rain shower before the start of the 20-lap grand prix. Jack Miller took advantage of his second position on the grid to snatch the holeshot ahead of poleman Marco Bezzecchi. Bagnaia quickly surged to third from fourth and soon claimed second from Bezzecchi at Vale, later executing a brilliant move around the outside of Copse to secure the lead on lap two.

Bezzecchi, showing great pace, engaged in a fierce battle with Bagnaia and exchanged fastest laps before a crash ended his race on the sixth tour at Stowe. Meanwhile, Miller faced challenges, getting caught up by Gresini's Alex Marquez and forced off track by Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia at Copse, dropping him down to 14th. After Bezzecchi's crash, Bagnaia faced relentless pursuit from Aleix Espargaro, who had passed Alex Marquez on lap five. However, Espargaro's race concluded due to a mechanical issue, leaving Bagnaia to fend off a charging Espargaro.

As the rain began to fall on lap 13, the lead pack closed up, with Vinales and Binder gaining ground on the leaders as Miguel Oliveira worked his way up from 16th position. Chaos ensued as the Aprilia duo and Binder locked horns over second, creating a momentary relief for Bagnaia. Despite worsening conditions, the leaders refrained from pitting for wet tires. Espargaro reclaimed second on lap 17 with a brilliant pass on Binder at Village, and he set his sights on Bagnaia while Vinales and Oliveira remained in the mix.

As the final lap commenced, Bagnaia led with Espargaro in close pursuit. Espargaro executed a daring move on the Italian into Maggotts, securing the lead. He held his defensive line through the last corners, keeping Bagnaia at bay by 0.215 seconds to claim Aprilia's first win of the season. Binder held on to third, securing the final spot on the podium, closely followed by Oliveira. Vinales finished in fifth place, while Jorge Martin completed the top six. Luca Marini finished seventh on the sole-remaining VR46 Ducati, with Miller recovering to eighth. Johann Zarco secured ninth, and Raul Fernandez achieved his first top 10 MotoGP result.

Augusto Fernandez, who started fifth on the grid, faded to 11th, while Pol Espargaro, returning to Tech3, scored points in 12th place. Di Giannantonio, Morbidelli, and Quartararo finished in 13th, 14th, and 15th positions, respectively. Takaaki Nakagami and Lecuona were the last classified finishers. Unfortunately, Honda's Marc Marquez crashed out on lap 15 after colliding with Ducati's Enea Bastianini at Becketts, while Bastianini had a separate fall moments later at Stowe. Joan Mir, on the second factory Honda, also crashed out on lap three. Despite losing the victory, Bagnaia extended his lead in the standings by 41 points from Martin, with Bezzecchi trailing by 47 points.



