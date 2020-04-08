Coronavirus: Suzuki Motorcycles Extends Warranty For all Customers Till June 30

Most automobile manufacturers have by now announced several relief measures for their customers who are not able to get their vehicles serviced due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Companies are taking steps like extending free warranty periods and also relaxing due dates for free services. Suzuki Motorcycles India too has now joined the long list of 2-wheelers manufacturers and offered support to its customers whose warranty periods and free service dates are expiring before April 30th, 2 weeks after the lockdown gets lifted.

The Japanese company has announced that warranty and free service for all customers expiring between March 15th and April 30th have now been extended till June 30th. In a message shared with its followers on Instagram the company says that it is waiting to serve them soon. It has requested the customers to stay home and stay safe while the company is keeping their products covered.

In the recently released annual sales figures the company registered a 5.7 % growth in Financial year 2019-20 when compared to the previous financial year. The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan sold 7,90,397 units from April 2019 to March 2020, compared to 7,47,506 units sold in the corresponding period last year. In the month of March the company registered 40,636 unit sales which included both domestic sales as well as exports. This was only until March 22nd 2020 after which there was a production halt due to Coronavirus pandemic as per Government directives. In the domestic market alone, the company sold 33,930 units in March 2020.

