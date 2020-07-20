This Massive 64 Wheel Truck Took 1 Year To Reach Kerala From Maharashtra

A slow moving truck carrying heavy machinery has taken more than a year to complete its journey between the states of Maharashtra and Kerala. Destined for the Vikram Sarabhai space centre in Thiruvananthapuram the truck started from Nashik in Maharashtra more than a year ago in July 2019. It was carrying a horizontal space autoclave and because of this heavy machinery was barely able to move more than 5 kms every day. A significant period was also lost owing to the Coronavirus lockdown during which the vehicle did not move at all for more than two months.

A horizontal space autoclave was placed atop the slow moving truck The weight of the machinery kept atop 64 wheeled truck was around 70 tonnes. With a height of 7.5 metres and width of 6.65 metres it wasn't easy maneuvering the vehicle through different kinds of roads across the peninsula. In all there were 32 members Nashik firm accompanying to truck to ensure a safe passage. In all the route crossed four southern states. Also read: This Beast Is Anand Mahindra's Perfect Choice To Drive In Mumbai Traffic The truck finally reached the Vikram Sarabhai space centre on Saturday

"We are using ropes to carry the cargo's weight. It's being pulled by two axles, front and back. Both have 32 wheels each and the puller has 10 wheels. The puller is pulling it all. Drop deck weighs 10 tonnes and the cargo weighs 78 tonnes. The weight is distributed on the two axles," an official told ANI. Another space autoclave that is used to manufacture various aerospace products will soon embark on a similar journey from Nashik to Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, and this time hopefully it will not take as much time.

