Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?

Even though they look similar, there are more differences than what meets the eye.
The coupé SUV body style means that the Curvv EV is significantly larger than the Nexon EV, especially in length.
The Tata Curvv EV gets some added features like level 2 ADAS, and gesture control for the powered tailgate. It also gets a larger 500-litre boot, as opposed to Nexon EV’s 350-litre boot.
Both the EVs are nearly identical on the inside, with the key differences being the inclusion of apanoramic sunroof on the Curvv EV instead of the single-pane sunroof on the Nexon EV…
… and the Curvv EV getting a 4-spoke steering wheel with a back-lit logo instead of the 2-spokeunit on the Nexon EV.
The Curvv EV gets larger battery pack options than the Nexon EV, giving it higher range figures.
The Curvv EV also gets more powerful motors than the Nexon EV.
The Curvv EV is Rs. 3 lakh pricier than the Nexon EV in the entry level variants, and the price gap reduces to Rs. 2.7 lakh for the top end variants.
Want to know more?
Check out full story below;