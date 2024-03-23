Login
Spark Minda Achieves Production Milestone Of 1 Million Smart Keyless Systems

The smart keyless systems are designed and developed at Spark Minda's Technical Centre
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 23, 2024

Highlights

  • Spark Minda has achieved a production milestone of 1 million two-wheeler smart keyless system.
  • Spark Minda has over 45 patents in vehicle access systems.
  • Spark Minda operates 29 manufacturing plants in India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has announced a production milestone of 1 million smart keyless systems for two-wheelers in India and global markets. The smart keyless systems are designed and developed at Spark Minda's Technical Centre in India. With this achievement, Spark Minda cements its position as a leader in smart keyless technology for the two-wheeler segment in India and one of the top three global players.

 

Also Read: Uno Minda Introduces Side Stand Sensors To Enhance Motorcycle Safety

 

Ashok Minda, Group Chief Executive Officer at Spark Minda, said, "We are thrilled to announce the achievement of 1 million two-wheeler Smart Keyless System in India. As a technology-driven brand, Spark Minda continually pushes boundaries to shape the future of mobility, demonstrating our commitment to provide innovative solutions to elevate customer Experience with Next-Generation Smart Key Solutions for the Automotive Sector. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in Spark Minda.” 

 

Also Read: Oben Electric Opens Experience Center in Bengaluru

 

Spark Minda has over 45 patents in vehicle access systems and extensive experience in product homologation across more than 50 countries globally. Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the smart Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS) market for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, prioritizing encrypted key management and efficient vehicle locking/unlocking systems.

 

Spark Minda operates 29 manufacturing plants in India, Vietnam and Indonesia, along with R&D facilities in Pune and Bengaluru. The company recently expanded its global footprint by opening offices in Japan and Italy.

 

 

# Spark Minda# Smart Keyless Systems# Auto Industry
