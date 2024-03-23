Spark Minda Achieves Production Milestone Of 1 Million Smart Keyless Systems

Minda Corporation Limited, the flagship company of Spark Minda, has announced a production milestone of 1 million smart keyless systems for two-wheelers in India and global markets. The smart keyless systems are designed and developed at Spark Minda's Technical Centre in India. With this achievement, Spark Minda cements its position as a leader in smart keyless technology for the two-wheeler segment in India and one of the top three global players.

Ashok Minda, Group Chief Executive Officer at Spark Minda, said, "We are thrilled to announce the achievement of 1 million two-wheeler Smart Keyless System in India. As a technology-driven brand, Spark Minda continually pushes boundaries to shape the future of mobility, demonstrating our commitment to provide innovative solutions to elevate customer Experience with Next-Generation Smart Key Solutions for the Automotive Sector. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in Spark Minda.”

Spark Minda has over 45 patents in vehicle access systems and extensive experience in product homologation across more than 50 countries globally. Looking ahead, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the smart Passive Entry Passive Start (PEPS) market for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, prioritizing encrypted key management and efficient vehicle locking/unlocking systems.

Spark Minda operates 29 manufacturing plants in India, Vietnam and Indonesia, along with R&D facilities in Pune and Bengaluru. The company recently expanded its global footprint by opening offices in Japan and Italy.