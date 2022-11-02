Minda Corporation Announces Partnership With Daesung Eltec For ADAS Solutions

Minda Corporation Limited has announced a technical collaboration with Daesung Eltec, a Korean automotive electronics company, for bringing Next Gen Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to Indian automotive market. Both companies signed the Technology Licence and Assistance Agreement (TLA) on October 28th, 2022. Minda Corp aims to provide local ADAS technology to OEMs in India. The association will help Minda Corp to also strengthen existing relationships with various automotive OEMs by becoming a holistic solutions provider and expanding the customer base as well.

Announcing the collaboration, Aakash Minda, Executive Director – Minda Corporation said, “ADAS is a critical, futuristic technology with early signs of its adoption already visible in the Indian market. Current estimates from leading car manufacturers project that ADAS features relating to autonomous driving will become near ubiquitous in the next few years. We are happy to announce our partnership with Daesung Eltec which brings in more than four decades of rich experience in the automotive electronics industry. With this TLA, Minda Corporation will be one of the early movers providing localised solutions in the domain. Both Spark Minda and Daesung Eltec believe in providing best solutions backed with cutting-edge, futuristic technology. Underlining our focus, this progressive partnership is a successful convergence of two key priority areas, technology and customer-centricity.”

Daesung Eltec is one of the key players in the automotive electronics industry and specialises in In-Vehicle Infotainment, ADAS, Audio, AMP, Monitor among others. It also has its in-house R&D centre and manufacturing facilities in Korea and China.

As part of the association, Daesung Eltec will support Spark Minda with product design, development and validation and will also play a key role in process design and manufacturing line set up for ADAS systems.