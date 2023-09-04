Oben Electric Opens Experience Center in Bengaluru

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Oben Electric, has opened its first company-owned experience centre in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The 3000 sq. ft. facility is dedicated to showcasing its flagship electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr.

Also Read: Uno Minda Inaugurates Two New Plants For EV components In Farukhnagar And Bawal

The centre comprises four distinct zones: Moto Live, Moto X, Moto Rack, and Moto Zen.

Moto Live: This zone allows customers to engage with the live product, the Oben Rorr, for the first time. Here, customers can learn about key details and specifications while experiencing the electric motorcycle up close.

Moto X: This zone allows customers to explore and closely examine the Oben Rorr's key components, both physically and virtually. Using interactive displays and augmented reality.

Moto Zen: This zone provides customers with a dedicated lounge area offering a café vibe. It encourages engaging conversations among customers and with the brand, where they can share their stories, experiences, and thoughts on the Oben Rorr and electric mobility.

Moto Rack: The final zone showcases an exclusive range of accessories and merchandise that perfectly complements the Oben Rorr, allowing customers to enhance their riding experience.



Also Read: BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, shared her thoughts on the launch, saying, “Walking into our inaugural experience center in Bengaluru feels like witnessing a dream materialize. This experience center embodies our dedication to innovation and customer focus, setting fresh benchmarks in the electric mobility sector. The showroom's immersive design and cutting-edge technology mirror our brand values while offering a platform for enthusiasts to explore, learn, and engage. We're thrilled to invite everyone to join the new age of EV lifestyle with Oben electric.”

The company says that they have plans to open more FOFO (franchise-owned, Franchise-Operated) experience centres across Bengaluru and expand to all metro cities of India by the end of this fiscal year.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal