BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh

BGAUSS has launched a new electric scooter - BGAUSS C12i EX - at an introductory price of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The special price will be applicable until September 19, 2023, and buyers will also get a 5-year warranty on the scooters. The electric scooter is a lower-spec version of the C12i MAX, which has been in the market for a few months now and is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BGAUSS C12i EX comes with a 3-hour charging time and has a removable LITHIUM ION (LFP) battery. The electric scooter can offer a certified ARAI range of 85 km. The scooter comes equipped with CAN-enabled connected technology, and it is also IP 67-rated, which means the electric motor and battery are protected against water, extreme heat and dust.

As for the electric motor, the scooter is equipped with a 2500-WATT (P) Rotor. It is also available in seven colour variants. The company says that the electric scooter will be developed and designed in their Chakan plant.

Hemant Kabra, Founder and CEO of BGAUSS, stated, "At BGAUSS, we are committed to our mission of providing high-performance, safe, and intelligent electric scooters to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in India. Our unwavering commitment to setting the highest standards in build quality, safety, and performance has brought us to this remarkable moment. The 100% Made in India C12i EX exemplifies our dedication to delivering top-tier electric scooters. The response to our C12i MAX was impressive, and we are thankful to our customers who have shown trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions. We are hopeful that our latest addition, the C12i EX will also get a positive response from our customers as well. The e-scooter will be available at the introductory price of INR 99,999 until September 19, 2023."

Customers can book the new BGAUSS C12i EX electric scooter from the company website, or by visiting any of the brand’s 125 dealerships across India. The company has also said that the C12i EX can be booked for a down payment of Rs. 6197, with a starting EMI of just Rs 2437.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal