सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दुनिया की सबसे तेज़ इलेक्ट्रिक कार की सवारी की

शनिवार को हैदराबाद में हुई ई-प्री को देखने कई बड़े नाम पहुंचे. इनमें महिंद्रा समूह के अध्यक्ष आनंद महिंद्रा और अभिनेता राम चरण के अलावा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर भी शामिल थे. इसी आयोजन के दौरान सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दुनिया की सबसे तेज़ इलेक्ट्रिक कार पिनिनफरीना बटिस्टा की भी सवारी की. पिनिनफरीना एक इटालवी सुपरकार कंपनी है जो महिंद्रा समूह का हिस्सा है.

The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future! A wonderful achievement by @anandmahindra & his team. Heartening to see Indian companies back cutting-edge, world class automobiles. pic.twitter.com/QWY1gmnigd

सचिन ने अपनी इस खास सवारी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी. उन्होंने कहा, "पिनिनफेरिना बटिस्टा क्या "क्या ईवी भविष्य है?" के लिए एकदम सही जवाब था. यह बहुत तेज थी, हमने समय को चुनौती दी और भविष्य में उतरे! यह आनंद महिंद्रा और उनकी कंपनी की अद्भुत उपलब्धि है. भारतीय कंपनियों को अत्याधुनिक, विश्व स्तरीय ऑटोमोबाइल देखकर खुशी हुई."

You just gave us a brilliant tagline for the #Battista Sachin. A car that ‘defies time & lands you in the future!' Wah! That makes it a Master Blaster on wheels. And what a pleasure to have you with us today. ?? @sachin_rt https://t.co/ZthdujQUg3