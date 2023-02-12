carandbike logo
सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दुनिया की सबसे तेज़ इलेक्ट्रिक कार की सवारी की

हैदराबाद में आयोजित हुई ई-प्री के दौरान सचिन तेंडुलकर ने पिनिनफरीना बटिस्टा की सवारी की जो महिंद्रा का हिस्सा है.

By  Shams Raza Naqv | प्रकाशित:
सचिन तेंडुलकर को लंबे समय से उनके कारों के प्रेम के लिए जाना जाता है expand फोटो देखें
सचिन तेंडुलकर को लंबे समय से उनके कारों के प्रेम के लिए जाना जाता है

शनिवार को हैदराबाद में हुई ई-प्री को देखने कई बड़े नाम पहुंचे. इनमें महिंद्रा समूह के अध्यक्ष आनंद महिंद्रा और अभिनेता राम चरण के अलावा मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंडुलकर भी शामिल थे. इसी आयोजन के दौरान सचिन तेंडुलकर ने दुनिया की सबसे तेज़ इलेक्ट्रिक कार पिनिनफरीना बटिस्टा की भी सवारी की. पिनिनफरीना एक इटालवी सुपरकार कंपनी है जो महिंद्रा समूह का हिस्सा है.     

सचिन ने अपनी इस खास सवारी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी. उन्होंने कहा, "पिनिनफेरिना बटिस्टा क्या "क्या ईवी भविष्य है?" के लिए एकदम सही जवाब था. यह बहुत तेज थी, हमने समय को चुनौती दी और भविष्य में उतरे! यह आनंद महिंद्रा और उनकी कंपनी की अद्भुत उपलब्धि है. भारतीय कंपनियों को अत्याधुनिक, विश्व स्तरीय ऑटोमोबाइल देखकर खुशी हुई."

इसके जवाब में आनंद महिंद्रा ने कहा, "सचिन आपने अभी हमें बटिस्टा के लिए एक शानदार टैगलाइन दी है. एक कार जो 'समय को मात देती है और आपको भविष्य में ले जाती है!' वाह! जो इसे मास्टर ब्लास्टर ऑन व्हील्स बनाता है. आज आपको हमारे साथ देखकर कितनी खुशी हुई है."

