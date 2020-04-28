2020 BMW S 1000 XR: All You Need To Know

A few weeks ago, BMW Motorrad India teased the BMW F 900 XR and the new S 1000 XR on its social media handles, indicating that the launch is waiting to happen. While we have already told you about the F 900 XR in detail, the S 1000 XR will be the flagship sport touring motorcycle once it is launched. It is a new-generation model, which made its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The S 1000 XR is basically derived from the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR. It gets a bunch of updates to the engine, design, features and here's everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Design

(The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR now gets symmetrical headlamps along with new body panels )

The BMW S 1000 XR wears a substantial new look. The most noticeable change is that the motorcycle now gets symmetric headlamps in place of the iconic asymmetric headlamps. The body panels are new and the sculpted fuel tank wears a chiselled look as well. The motorcycle does look good and has a more aggressive stance now but we definitely miss the asymmetrical headlamps. At the rear, the tail lamp has been updated and the rear profile stays the same more or less. The motorcycle looks a touch slimmer than before and that because it does weigh 10 kg less than the previous model at 226 kg kerb weight.

Engine

(The in-line 4 cylinder engine on the BMW S 1000 XR makes 165 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque)

The 2020 model boasts of more power, now boosted to 165 bhp from the same in-line four-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR, with better punch in the mid-range which is said to offer better rideability. The S 1000 XR's updated 999 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. It is the same engine as on the new-gen BMW S 1000 RR but in a different state of tune. The engine itself weighs 5 kg lighter than before.

The engine on the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR, acts as a stressed member on the new, lightweight frame. It gets adapted gear ratios, further increased mid-range power and engine drag torque control, which prevents the rear wheel from slipping as a result of abrupt throttle input or aggressive downshifting. According to BMW Motorrad, the engine speed range has been made broader, with the 4th, 5th and 6th gears with longer ratios in order to reduce noise, fuel consumption and engine speed level.

Cycle Parts

(The bike is suspended on 45 mm USDs up front and a monoshock at the rear. It weighs 10 kg less than the previous model)

The motorcycle is built on a new flex-frame which is made of Aluminium and is lighter too. The engine works as a load-bearing element along with the frame. The overall weight of the frame is reduced by 2 per cent. The rear sub-frame is new too and it weighs 9 per cent lesser. The motorcycle is suspended on 45 mm USDs up front and a monoshock at the rear. The travel on the front suspension and rear suspension is the same at 150 mm. The swingarm itself is 19 per cent lighter than the one on the previous model. Up front the motorcycle gets twin 320 mm discs with 4-piston Brembo callipers gripping them while the rear wheel gets a 265 mm single disc with a single piston floating calliper.

Features & Electronics

(The 6.5-inch touchscreen on the BMW S 1000 XR is a standard fitment.)

The BMW S 1000 XR will be offered with a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and additionally, the bike will get four riding modes which are Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro mode along with dynamic traction control and wheelie control along with hill start control as standard too. Other standard features include full LED lighting. The other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the S 1000 XR. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment.

Pricing & Availability

(The BMW S 1000 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of more than 200 kmph)

We expect the BMW S 1000 XR to be launched in India in the next couple of months after the F 900 series is launched. The starting price could be about ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BMW S 1000 XR could go up against the Ducati Multistrada 1260, although that is more powerful. The prices for the Multistrada 1260 start at ₹ 17.8 lakh.

