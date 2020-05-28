The much-anticipated Datsun Redi-GO facelift has been launched in India, priced at ₹ 2.83 lakh to ₹ 4.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model will be offered in six variants - D, A, T, T(O) 800 cc, T(O) 1.0, and T(O) 1.0 AMT. The car continues to come with two petrol engines - an 800 cc, three-cylinder unit and the 999 cc three-cylinder unit, and both are BS6 compliant. The bigger 1.0-litre petrol engine and the AMT option is only offered with the top-end T(O) variant.

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Price In India:

Datsun Redi-GO Variants Prices D ₹ 2.83 lakh A ₹ 3.58 lakh T ₹ 3.80 lakh T(O) 800CC ₹ 4.16 lakh T(O) 1.0L ₹ 4.44 lakh T(O) (AMT) ₹ 4.77 lakh

The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift comes with body-coloured ORVMs and new dual tone wheel covers

Visually, 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift now comes with a new face with a larger octagonal grille, with chrome brackets, new shaper looking headlamps with white halogen lights, and a new muscular front bumper with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps, LED fog lamps and underbody cladding. The profile of the car looks similar to the previous model, however, it now gets a set to sporty, dual-tone wheel covers, and body-coloured ORVMs, and a marginally increased ground clearance of 187 mm. At the rear, the car gets angular taillamps with LED signature lights and a new rear bumper with beefy black cladding. The new Redi-GO (facelift) comes in six colour options - Vivid Blue, Ruby Red, Sandstone Brown, Bronze Grey, Crystal Silver, and Opel White.

At the rear, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift gets revised taillamps and new bumper

The 2020 Redi-GO also gets an all-new cabin with updated interior and a host of new features. Firstly the fit and finish seem to have improved and the expose C-pillar frame has now been covered with a beige panel. The dashboard is all new and comes with black and gunmetal grey dual-tone treatment, fabric front door trim, and of course, an all-new 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system will also come with voice recognition, AM/FM/iPod/Bluetooth connectivity, and it doubles up as the display for the rear-view camera.

The 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift gets an all-new dashboard with an 8-inch infotainment system

The car also gets dual-tone fabric upholstery, a redesigned centre console with mobile storage up front and wallet storage at the back, chrome and silver details for knobs and buttons and more. In terms of the safety features, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO facelift comes with dual airbags, ABS with ABD, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminder, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters and speed sensors. The car gets 3-point seat belts for the two corner passengers at the rear and a 2-point seat belt for the middle passenger.

As for power output, the 800 cc three-cylinder petrol engine of the Datsun Redi-Go is tuned to make about 54 bhp and 73 Nm of peak torque while the 1.0-litre engine offers 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and an options 5-speed AMT unit. As for fuel efficiency, the 800 cc model returns 20.71 kmpl, the 1.0-litre version offers 21.70 kmpl, and the 1.0-litre AMT option offers 22 kmpl.

