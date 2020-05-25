New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Ducati International DRE Events Announced

The DRE Racetrack Academy will be held on July 9 and July 10 at Mugello and continues on July 28-29 at Misano.

Ducati has announced the DRE calendar for Italy. No word on DRE events for India yet.

Ducati has announced the dates for the 2020 Ducati Riding Experience events to be held in Italy. The DRE events will begin with a beginner's course for road riding in late June, followed by the Ducati Enduro Academy for adventure riders and the Ducati Racetrack Academy courses for sportbike enthusiasts in July 2020. The new dates have been announced for DRE events only in Italy for now. Ducati India has yet to announce any DRE events in India, considering the limited lockdown is still very much in place here.

The DRE Racetrack Training is imparted to Ducatisti by certified DRE instructors

The Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) gives riders a chance to hone their skills on the road, off-road trails and the track. The different DRE Academy events offer riders from varying experience and skills, the opportunity to pick up new skills and advance their training. The 2020 DRE calendar events had to postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. But now Ducati has released an updated calendar of events for riders hoping to attend one of the training sessions in Italy. The complete list of dates and courses in Italy for 2020 is available on the official Ducati website.

Also Read: Ducati DRE Off-Road Experience

2kdqlhhs

The Ducati DRE Enduro Academy offers off-road riding skills to enthusiasts

0 Comments

The DRE offers four type of training, the Rookie for beginners, Road, Enduro and Racetrack Academies. The Rookie program is designed to help young riders with ages from 18-24 years acquire skills to learn the basics of handling a motorcycle. The Road program offers riders of different levels of experience to improve their skills on the road, and also gives riders an opportunity to sample and test ride the range of Ducati motorcycles, excluding the Panigale range. The Enduro experience offers riders an opportunity to learn off-road riding skills on Multistrada and Scrambler models. The Racetrack Academy is the racetrack training camp, offering riders the skills to handle a Ducati sportbike on the track, and for experienced racers to improve their skills with instructions from the very best DRE instructors. Ducati India is expected to announce a few DRE programs for India as well, with limitations of social distancing and new measures announced for participants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

