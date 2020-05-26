The Skoda Karoq is offered in only one variant, and it's powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine

The long-anticipated 2020 Skoda Karoq has finally gone on sale in India today, and the new compact SUV has been priced in India at ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Karoq comes to India as a CBU (completely built unit) model and will be offered in only one, top-of-the-line variant. A spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti, the Karoq has been present in the global markets for a few years now and was first unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. In India, the SUV will mainly rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and its counterpart from VW, the Volkswagen T-Roc.

The Skoda Karoq is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

The Skoda Karoq gets the signature butterfly grille with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and a sculpted bumper with wide airdam

The Skoda Karoq is built on the MQB platform, similar to the Volkswagen T-Roc, and visually, the SUV shares its cues with its bigger sibling, the Skoda Kodiaq. Upfront, the SUV gets the signature butterfly grille, flanked by wide LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, LED foglamps with cornering function and a sculpted front bumper with a large central airdam. The profile of the SUV features a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically operable ORVMs, and silver roof rails, while the rear section comes with C-shaped wraparound LED taillamps, beefy bumper the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the logo.

The Skoda Karoq gets the carmaker's new logo pattern at the rear with the large 'Skoda' lettering and LED taillamps

The cabin of the Karoq looks pretty much like what you would expect from a Skoda model. It gets a 5-seater layout, draped in beige and black interior, with matching beige faux leather upholstery. The dashboard features the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control and a multi-functional steering wheel, along with a fully digital instrument cluster with virtual cockpit. The SUV also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Skoda Karoq comes with dual tone beige and black interior with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Other features include dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents. In terms of safety, the SUV comes with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

