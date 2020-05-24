2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

Skoda India is all set to launch the much-awaited Karoq SUV in India on May 26. The two-row SUV is slated to make its India debut alongside the Skoda Rapid 1.0 and the Superb facelift. The Czech car manufacturer will be introducing all the three models in India through an all-digital launch event because of the lockdown. The upcoming Skoda SUV will be offered in a single 'Style' trim. The company has already started taking bookings for the SUV and the interested customers can book the SUV online or at its dealership at a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The new Karoq SUV yet again has been spotted at service station ahead of the official launch.

Skoda Karoq SUV yet again captured on the camera ahead of launch

For starters, the Skoda Karoq SUV was officially showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and the carmaker has revealed all the details about the car, except for the prices. Visually, the SUV looks like a downscaled version of the Kodiaq and it gets the signature butterfly grille upfront, all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels and the Skoda badging at the rear. The new SUV will be available in six exterior body colours - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Skoda Karoq SUV Interior gets beige and black paint scheme

On the inside, the Karoq SUV will sport dual-tone beige and black interiors, highlighted by beige faux leather upholstery. The SUV also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting For safety, there are features like ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Mechanically, the SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor. The unit will be tuned to belt out a maximum power of 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG as standard. The Karoq SUV will be launched in India as a CBU (completely built unit) product. And, it is expected to be priced somewhere around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

