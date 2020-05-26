New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 29.99 Lakh

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift gets revised styling with new features added to the list, while the line-up goes petrol-only powered by the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI engine with 187 bhp on offer.

The Skoda Superb facelift takes on the Volkswagen Passat in the segment

Highlights

  • The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift gets new headlamps, grille & front bumper
  • The Superb facelift gets Virtual Cockpit & an updated infotainment system
  • The 2.0-litre TSI motor develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm, paired to a DSG

Having made its India debut at 2020 Auto Expo in February, the Skoda Superb facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹ 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Superb has been launched in a virtual press conference amidst the nationwide lockdown, alongside the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI and the new Skoda Karoq that also hit the showrooms. The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is also the first model to be rolled out of the Volkswagen Group's Aurangabad plant since it resumed operations last week. Bookings for the Superb are already open online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift made its global debut last year and gets cosmetic and feature enhancements over the outgoing model. Visual upgrades include a revised butterfly grille, new LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. The front bumper is also new and gets new Matrix LED fog lamp design, while also pushing the overall length of the car by 8 mm to 4869 mm.

Inside, the cabin remains identical on the Skoda Superb facelift but it does come with the Virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink. The Superb is also equipped with ambient lighting, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with ventilation for the front row. The car also comes equipped with Canton Sound System with 12 speakers, drive mode select, power nap package, virtual pedal, and a panoramic sunroof. The saloon's safety list is equally extensive with eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue alert, and a rough road package. to name a few.

Under the hood, Skoda Auto India has decided to go petrol-only in the BS6 era, so the Superb facelift gets only the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine shared with the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and has been tuned to develop 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The new motor brings a 28 per cent upsurge in torque, and a six per cent hike in power, while the fuel efficiency has improved by three per cent over the outgoing model. The Superb is quick and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds with a top speed of 239 kmph.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq SUV Launched In India

Much like the current model, the Skoda Superb facelift is also being offered in three trims with the Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant topping out the range. The car comes with a range of colours on offer. The new Skoda Superb facelift locks horns against a number of models including the Volkswagen Passat and the Honda Accord Hybrid.

