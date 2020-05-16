Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently launched the BS6 compliant version of the Camry sedan in the Indian market. The 2020 Toyota Camry BS6 hybrid sedan has been priced at ₹ 37.88 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new iteration of the Camry is ₹ 93,000 pricier than the BS4 model, which was introduced in the country last year. The sedan is built on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform which also underpins the Lexus ES 300h as well as other modern Toyota cars. The sedan takes on the rivals like the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat and the Honda Accord Hybrid.

Also Read: Toyota To Introduce Two All-New Hybrid Cars Next Week

Toyota Camry 37.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2020 Toyota Camry BS6 is only available in the Hybrid avatar

The 2020 Camry Hybrid sedan continues to get the brand's new design language which is referred to as the 'Keen Look' design by the company. The new design language gives the sedan a sharper look and elegant stance. Visually, the overall design of the sedan remains unchanged, which is characterised by a V-shaped element above the bumper featuring the company badging. The huge air-dam adds an aggressive character to the look of the sedan. The sedan gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, sleek LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more. The sedan comes in seven exterior shades - the premium sedan is available in 7 colour options namely Platinum Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Burning Black, Red Mica, Phantom Brown & Graphite Metallic.

Inside the cabin, the sedan gets stylish & elegant interiors underlined by new-age Y design dashboard layout featuring Onyx luxury garnish with grain and metallic texture finish. It comes loaded with features like the touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, Head-Up Display, touchscreen controls on the rear armrest, adjustable rear seats, powered rear sunshade, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, tilt & slide moon roof and much more. For safety, the sedan is equipped with 9 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.

Under the hood, the 2020 Camry Hybrid gets an updated 4th generation hybrid powertrain which adheres to the BS6 emission regulations. The 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine is capable of producing 176 bhp of maximum power at 5,700 rpm against the peak torque of 221 Nm at 3,600-5,200 rpm. The electric motor-generator, on the other hand, can develop 118 bhp and 202 Nm of power figures bringing the total power output to 208 bhp. The powertrain is mated with a 6-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.