Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India

Peugeot Metropolis 3W scooter from Mahindra's French Subsidiary has been inducted into the Guangdong Police SWAT teams' fleet. The addition of this new chariot into the fleet of the Guangdong Police was confirmed by Prakash Wakankar, CEO, Mahindra Two Wheelers Private Limited on Twitter. It soon caught the eye of Mahindra Group Chairman - Anand Mahindra. He took to Twitter to express his love towards this monster. The Tweet reads - "Have always loved this monster-The Metropolis-by Peugeot Motorcycles (a @MahindraRise Company)An awesome chariot for SWAT teams. Now we need its home team, the French Govt, to deploy it! @EmmanuelMacron ? And Prakash, what about a cost-effective variant for India?"

Anand Mahindra expressed his love for this three-wheeled beast and he was was quick to ask his colleague - Prakash Wakankar- regarding a cost-effective variant for the Indian market.

Peugeot Metropolis 3W added to Guangdong Police SWAT Teams' fleet

The Metropolis three-wheeled scooter was launched in the Chinese market a couple of years ago. The generous proportions of the scooter are one of the key highlights giving it the desired road presence. The visual design is enhanced by a large apron upfront featuring twin headlamps. The scooter gets blacked windscreen with a Peugeot logo on it. The three wheels offered on the scooter makes it more make it attractive yet unique than the regular maxi scooters.

The Peugeot Metropolis comes powered by a 400cc PowerMotion LFE engine. The motor is capable of churning out a maximum power of 35 bhp against the peak torque of 38 Nm. The unit comes mated with an automatic gearbox. The Peugeot Metropolis scooter features a braking system, that is jointly developed by Continental and Nissin. The company also offers an Anti-Lock Braking System as standard.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, the launch of the Peugeot Metropolis is highly unlikely, as of now. With companies looking to launch maxi-scooters in the near future, the trend for such scooters may flourish very soon in India. In such a scenario, Mahindra might consider launching the Metropolis scooter here. We have also seen three new maxi scooters making their debut at 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year which includes Aprilia SXR 160, Honda Forza 300 and 22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS. And, Suzuki Burgman 125 maxi scooter is already on sale in the Indian market.

