Audi India Commences Online Sales And Services; Offers Doorstep Delivery

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the auto industry functions. With the ongoing nationwide lockdown, several automakers have started adopting digital platforms for retail and service activities to make the process as contactless as possible for customers. Now, Audi India has joined this bandwagon with the introduction of its online sales and service initiatives. So, prospective customers can now buy an Audi online while existing customers can book their scheduled services online with an option of doorstep pick-up and drop. Furthermore, the carmaker has incorporated interactive tools like augmented reality, and a 360-degree product visualiser to improve the user experience.

Commenting on the initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward. With the initiatives announced today, we are taking digital experiences to the living rooms of our customers and offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online."

The new features allow customers to get an in-depth look at the features, configure the vehicle, and check different finance options sitting at their homes. If the customers have VR goggles, then they can also leverage the Virtual Reality (VR) function, specifically offered for Audi Q8 and Audi A8L, to experience the cars in a never-seen-before manner. Audi customers also have to option to scan the QR code with their hand-held device to experience the Audi product range in Augmented Reality.

So, once the product is selected, customised, and the booking amount is paid, the chosen Audi India dealership will then get in touch with the customer to help with the rest of the process. Customers can check and avail of finance options online and finish all other paperwork online before making the rest of the payment online. They can either choose to pick up the car from a dealership or get it delivered to their doorstep.

