New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi India Commences Online Sales And Services; Offers Doorstep Delivery

In addition to offering online bookings, Audi also allows you to configure your car online, and has introduced tools like augmented reality, and a 360-degree product visualiser to improve the user experience.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Customers planning to buy the Audi Q8 and Audi A8 L can experience the cars in Virtual Reality (VR)

Highlights

  • Customers can book an Audi car online, customise it & get it delivered
  • Audi customers can also do service bookings & get doorstep pick-up & drop
  • Audi also offers augmented reality and virtual reality functions

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way the auto industry functions. With the ongoing nationwide lockdown, several automakers have started adopting digital platforms for retail and service activities to make the process as contactless as possible for customers. Now, Audi India has joined this bandwagon with the introduction of its online sales and service initiatives. So, prospective customers can now buy an Audi online while existing customers can book their scheduled services online with an option of doorstep pick-up and drop. Furthermore, the carmaker has incorporated interactive tools like augmented reality, and a 360-degree product visualiser to improve the user experience.

Also Read: Audi India Announces Free Car Sanitisation For COVID-19 Frontline Warriors

Audi

Audi Cars

A3

R8

Q7

Q3

TT

A4

A8

A6

A5

Q5

Q8

S5

RS5 Coupe

RS7 Sportback

qolv7r8g

Existing Audi customers can book their scheduled services online with an option of doorstep pick-up and drop

Commenting on the initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are pleased to announce digital sales for our product portfolio and after-sales support for our existing and future customers. While our belief in a digital future is already profound, the advent of Covid-19 has only made it stronger as to how we interact with our customers going forward. With the initiatives announced today, we are taking digital experiences to the living rooms of our customers and offering them the flexibility to purchase their preferred Audi of choice and even book their next service appointment online."

Also Read: Audi's BS4 Stock Sold Out; Only A6, A8L & Q8 On Offer Now

qo8isg6c

Audi customers can also book the car online, explore finance options and get the car delivered home

Also Read: Coronavirus: Progress Through A Lockdown

The new features allow customers to get an in-depth look at the features, configure the vehicle, and check different finance options sitting at their homes. If the customers have VR goggles, then they can also leverage the Virtual Reality (VR) function, specifically offered for Audi Q8 and Audi A8L, to experience the cars in a never-seen-before manner. Audi customers also have to option to scan the QR code with their hand-held device to experience the Audi product range in Augmented Reality.

Also Read: New-Generation Audi A8 L Review

0 Comments

So, once the product is selected, customised, and the booking amount is paid, the chosen Audi India dealership will then get in touch with the customer to help with the rest of the process. Customers can check and avail of finance options online and finish all other paperwork online before making the rest of the payment online. They can either choose to pick up the car from a dealership or get it delivered to their doorstep.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A3 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A3
Audi
A3

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 33.1 - 36.69 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 2.72 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 34.75 - 43.61 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 65.43 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 41.49 - 46.96 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 59.42 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.11 Crore *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.57 - 1.71 Crore *
View More
x
Bajaj Auto Dealerships Restart Operations Across India
Bajaj Auto Dealerships Restart Operations Across India
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Nissan Micra, Sunny Officially Discontinued In India
Nissan Micra, Sunny Officially Discontinued In India
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products
Select your City
or select from popular cities