Audi's BS4 Stock Sold Out; Only A6, A8L & Q8 On Offer Now

Right now, Audi only has the A6, A8L and the Q8 on offer, which comply with the new BS6 norms, while the A3, A4, A5, S5, Q5 and Q7 models have been temporarily discontinued.

Highlights

  • Audi has discontinued the A3, A4, A5, S5, Q5 and Q7 models for now
  • Upcoming BS6 Audi cars will be all-new cars, new-gen models, or facelifts
  • Audi will re-visit its launch strategy & timeline for India post lockdown

Audi India has recently updated its website, removing all the BS4 compliant models, which are now sold out, from its model listing. Currently, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker only has the Audi A6, A8L and the Q8 on offer, which comply with the new BS6 norms, while the A3, A4, A5, S5, Q5 and Q7 models have been temporarily discontinued. Audi India has told carandbike that the company will start adding new BS6 models to the website under the 'Coming Soon' category, however, that process will begin after the ongoing lockdown is lifted. 

Replying to our email query, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "As India moved to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) norms in April 2020; with advanced planning and a focused approach, Audi India sold out all its BS4 stock of cars. With BS6 regulations, we have decided to revamp Audi's entire product range in India. Therefore, all our upcoming products will either be brought to India for the first time or will be the next generation or facelift at the least; we shall be doing this in a phased manner."

an2tv2sg

Audi India will devise a new timeline for upcoming models like the new Q3, Q7 facelift and even the all-electric e-Tron

Post lockdown, Audi will re-visit its launch strategy for the Indian market and will devise a new timeline for upcoming models like the new-gen A3 sedan and Q3 SUV along with the Q7 facelift, and even the all-electric e-Tron. Earlier this month, talking to carandbike about the impact of coronavirus and the company's plans on Episode 2 of Freewheeling with SVP, Dhillon, said, "This is a bit of a slowdown but it's part of life and we are re-planning and re-adjusting our launches, we are re-adjusting our volume planning keeping in mind what we anticipate. At this point of time, it's difficult to say what will be the whole impact of COVID-19, but we're contemplating on a regular basis."

As for the existing models, the Audi A6 comes with a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI S tronic petrol engine that makes 241 bhp and develops 370 Nm of peak torque, and it is priced in India at ₹ 54.42 lakh to ₹ 59.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Audi A8L and the Q8, on the other hand, come with the same 55 TFSI, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that develops 335 bhp and 500 Nm. While the A8L is priced at ₹ 1.56 crore, the Audi Q8 comes with a price tag of 1.33 crore (both ex-showroom, India).

