Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Design Patented In Europe

Bajaj Auto has always maintained that the Chetak electric scooter is a global product and the company is now one step closer to its European launch. The Pune-based manufacturer has officially registered the Bajaj Chetak design in Europe, according to the documents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The company had applied for the registration in February 2020, and it will be valid until November 2029. While Bajaj hasn't officially declared any plans to introduce the Chetak in Europe anytime soon, the registration offers a safety net to the company to safeguard its product design, should it choose to enter the market at a later date.

The Bajaj Chetak was launched in India in January this year, reviving the brand's iconic nameplate and marking the company's foray in the electric mobility segment. The Chetak sports a classic-retro Italian design that has been often compared with the Vespa range. The all-metal bodyshell, a round headlamp with an integrated LED DRL, large alloy wheels and illuminated switchgear are some of the high points of the design. The electric scooter exudes a solid fit and finish.

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter offers a range of 95 km using a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

Power on the Bajaj Chetak comes from an electric motor with 4 kW (5.36 bhp) of peak power, and 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power, and 16 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of 95 km in the standard mode and 85 km in the sport mode. The top speed is rated at 60 kmph. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is offered in two variants - Urbane and Premium - priced at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Pune) respectively.

Bajaj Auto initially introduced the Chetak in Pune and Bengaluru cities in India a month prior to the lockdown and was expected to expand the availability in the coming months. However, the Coronavirus crisis and the lockdown have forced the company to delay the market expansion of the scooter in the country. It needs to be seen if the COVID-19 crisis will also delay the global expansion plans for the model.

