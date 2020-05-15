Three lakh rupees is a decent budget to go shopping for your dream motorcycle. And at that price, there are different flavours available for different folks, depending on your personality and preference, or the type of riding you do. From naked sports bikes, full-faired entry level sportbikes, adventure bikes and even retro-styled modern classic bikes, there's something in that budget for everyone. Of course, there's no one best bike in that budget, but we have compiled a list of the best bikes if you're thinking of going bike shopping in that budget. So, here's a look at the best motorcycles money can buy, if you have a budget of around ₹ 3 lakh!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Let's start with the modern classics! The Royal Enfield 650 Twins offer two different flavours, a retro styled roadster, as well as a sportier sibling, in retro cafe racer styling. Yes, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 may be based on the same engine and platform, but each bike offers a different flavour, a different ride experience! Both bikes are powered by the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes maximum power of 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and peak torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. With prices at around ₹ 2.65 lakh for the Interceptor 650, going up to ₹ 2.80 lakh for the Continental GT, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins offers superb value for money, and easily two of the best modern classic bikes you can buy, even under ₹ 5 lakh.

KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the best bikes with performance and handling in its price range

There's a reason why the KTM 390 Duke makes it to this list. It's the best bang for your buck, if you're looking for a performance naked under ₹ 3 lakh! The 390 Duke offers a superb combination of performance, sharp handling, and affordability, even from an ownership perspective. With a single-cylinder engine that has more than enough punch to make every ride enjoyable, the 390 Duke offers engaging and entertaining performance. The 373 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. At ₹ 2.53 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Duke still is one of the best performance nakeds, you can buy, even up to a budget of ₹ 5 lakh!

The KTM RC 390 offers a superb option as a racetrack tool at a budget for beginners

KTM RC 390

For the racetrack junkies, and true-blue sportbike fans, the full-faired version based on the 390 Duke platform, the KTM RC 390 offers superb value! Sharp handling, impressive performance and with all the qualities to take to riding on a racetrack, the RC 390 is one of the best beginner's sportbikes to hit the track occasionally with. And it's got more than enough performance, even to keep experienced riders entertained! Expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), the RC 390 is one of the best entry-level sportbikes available on sale.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS are the entry-level motorcycles from BMW Motorrad

BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS

The entry-level models from BMW Motorrad also offer superb options for the discerning motorcycle buyer. While both are made-in-India, by none other than TVS, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS offer two distinctive flavours of motorcycling. Both bikes are powered by a 313 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 34 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The G 310 R is a naked roadster, and speaks volumes of fit and finish, design and engineering. While the R is built primarily for the daily commute and in-city use, the BMW G 310 GS ups the capability level several notches higher, combining everyday practicality with long-distance touring and the occasional off-the-beaten track venture. And with prices expected to be slashed, the BMW 310s will now be more affordable and accessible! The G 310 R is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.90 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 feels smoother than before, though there are a few vibrations still felt on the seat at high revs

TVS Apache RR 310

And if the naked and the adventure models leave you wanting for more, there's also the very very likeable entry-level sportbike based on the same platform, but with a TVS name. The Apache RR 310 is also powered by the same engine as the entry-level BMWs, so the flagship Apache shares the 313 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The Apache RR 310, TVS Motor Company's flagship, offers a combination of premium looks, great handling and next level features, including a full-colour instrument panel with race telemetry and a long list of information. If the KTM RC 390 feels too track focused, the Apache RR 310, at ₹ 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom), offers a superb balance of everyday practicality and being a superb occasional racetrack companion as well.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the only bike in this list with a parallel-twin engine

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The only entry-level sportbike with a parallel-twin engine, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 may have been replaced in international markets by the Ninja 400, but it continues to soldier on in India. A combination of superb looks, a smooth and refined, as well as free-revving parallel-twin engine, the Ninja 300 offers a great stepping stone into the Kawasaki brand. The 296 cc, parallel-twin engine puts out maximum power of 39 bhp at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 27 Nm at 10,000 rpm. A new and updated Ninja 300 is expected to be launched soon, with prices of around ₹ 3 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The KTM 390 Adventure offers a superb adventure bike with decent off-road capability in that budget

KTM 390 Adventure

Last but not the least, the KTM 390 Adventure offers a superb package in that budget, with a combination of everyday practicality, long-distance capability and more than enough suspension travel to take on some hardcore off-road duties. The engine is the same 373 cc single-cylinder as the Duke, putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm, but it gets 170 mm front suspensions travel, a 19-inch front wheel and 200 mm of ground clearance. While the India-spec 390 Adventure may not get adjustable front suspension, it's still a very capable adventure bike, built for the daily commute, long-distance duties, and even taking on some real off-road responsibilities. Priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), the 390 Adventure offers a superb adventure touring bike.

