Bharat-Benz Announces Coronavirus Relief Measures

Chennai-based Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has joined a long list of automobile manufactures in the country who are fighting the much needed battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. The company is trying to address multiple facets that have come out of the deadly pandemic, these include donating to Government relief funds, supplying medical equipments and taking care of food requirements of economically backward sections of the society. To begin with the company has pledged large cash donations to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. However the exact amounts haven't been revealed.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said: "DICV takes its responsibility to society seriously. Hence, we are considering every conceivable approach to offer our support in a timely manner. We depend on the community and the community can depend on us. Together, we can keep the world moving. We care about the community because they are our employees, our suppliers, our customers and our families."

The company canteen in the Oragadam plant is providing around 1000 meals a day.

The company has also donated high-tech critical care ventilators, bio-PPE kits, masks and hand sanitizers to local medical services, charities and administrative departments. For the last several weeks, DICV has been using its company canteen in the Oragadam plant to provide around 1,000 meals a day to local citizens and stranded drivers in need. They are also ready to convert buildings at the plant into treatment wards in the case of a major outbreak, and to open the doors to its in-house medical centre.

