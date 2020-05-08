The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 1.29 crore (ex-showroom India). The four-door coupe is being offered in two variants - 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition, and the latter is priced at ₹ 1.55 crore (ex-showroom India). Despite the nomenclature, the 8 Series is essentially a replacement for the 6 Series, and it's globally offered in Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe body styles. India, however, only gets the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the performance-spec M8 Coupe, which has also gone on sale in India today, at ₹ 2.15 crore (ex-showroom India).

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review

BMW 8 Series ₹ 83 - 86.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Globally, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes in four powertrain options - 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and 840d xDrive. However, India only gets the entry-level 840i version that is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 333 bhp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 500 Nm between 1,600-4,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, propelling the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Exclusive: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe India Launch In The Second Quarter Of 2020

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine

Upfront the car comes with the new kidney-shaped twin grille with chrome borders and vertical slats adding that imposing stance, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps, and a wide central airdam. While the base model gets Adaptive LED headlamps, the M Sport variant gets BMW Laserlight with 3 levels LED lights with low-beam, high-beam and high-beam headlights with a laser module. The two variants of the car get a set of 18- and 19-inch light-alloy wheels respectively, while the ORVMs are heated and electrically operable. The distinctive coupe-style sloping roofline certainly makes it stand out and at the rear, the car features sleek, wraparound LED taillamps and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser and chrome elements around the dual exhaust system. The car also gets an automatic tailgate.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe M Sport variant gets BMW Laserlight headlamps and 19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels

Inside, the 8 Series Gran Coupe gets a 4-seater configuration, since the central tunnel carries through and meets the rear seat to offer a small console with climate control, 2 USB C charge points and the AC vents for the rear passengers. The car also gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch high-resolution display for infotainment, equipped with wireless Appel CarPlay, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, gesture control, voice command and an integrated 32GB hard drive for maps and audio files.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display

Other features include - a 360-degree camera (optional), parking assistant, camera and ultrasound-based park distance control (PDC) system in front and rear with reversing assistant, a rearview camera, and telephony with wireless charging with extended functionality. In terms of safety, the car comes with 8 airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, and an Attentiveness Assistant that functions from 70 kmph and higher, analysing the driving behaviour of the driver, and suggesting when to take a break in the control display. Additionally, the car also gets - automatic braking after crash function, run-flat tyres, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ISOFIX child seat mounting, rear outward seats and Tyre Pressure Indicator among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.