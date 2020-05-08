New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.29 Crore

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is offered in two variants - 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition, both powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine.

| Published:
2,578  Views
View Photos
The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets 2 variants - 840i Gran Coupe & 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition

Highlights

  • India only gets the entry-level BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 840i sDrive trim
  • The car gets 2 variants - 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport
  • The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0 in-line-six petrol engine

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 1.29 crore (ex-showroom India). The four-door coupe is being offered in two variants - 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition, and the latter is priced at ₹ 1.55 crore (ex-showroom India). Despite the nomenclature, the 8 Series is essentially a replacement for the 6 Series, and it's globally offered in Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe body styles. India, however, only gets the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the performance-spec M8 Coupe, which has also gone on sale in India today, at ₹ 2.15 crore (ex-showroom India).

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review

BMW 8 Series

₹ 83 - 86.5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2020

Globally, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comes in four powertrain options - 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and 840d xDrive. However, India only gets the entry-level 840i version that is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 333 bhp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 500 Nm between 1,600-4,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, propelling the car to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Exclusive: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe India Launch In The Second Quarter Of 2020

5mc3adp8

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine

Upfront the car comes with the new kidney-shaped twin grille with chrome borders and vertical slats adding that imposing stance, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps, and a wide central airdam. While the base model gets Adaptive LED headlamps, the M Sport variant gets BMW Laserlight with 3 levels LED lights with low-beam, high-beam and high-beam headlights with a laser module. The two variants of the car get a set of 18- and 19-inch light-alloy wheels respectively, while the ORVMs are heated and electrically operable. The distinctive coupe-style sloping roofline certainly makes it stand out and at the rear, the car features sleek, wraparound LED taillamps and a sculpted bumper with a rear diffuser and chrome elements around the dual exhaust system. The car also gets an automatic tailgate.

1g5nroec

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe M Sport variant gets BMW Laserlight headlamps and 19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels

Inside, the 8 Series Gran Coupe gets a 4-seater configuration, since the central tunnel carries through and meets the rear seat to offer a small console with climate control, 2 USB C charge points and the AC vents for the rear passengers. The car also gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch high-resolution display for infotainment, equipped with wireless Appel CarPlay, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, gesture control, voice command and an integrated 32GB hard drive for maps and audio files.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Review

feqg8moc

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display

0 Comments

Other features include - a 360-degree camera (optional), parking assistant, camera and ultrasound-based park distance control (PDC) system in front and rear with reversing assistant, a rearview camera, and telephony with wireless charging with extended functionality. In terms of safety, the car comes with 8 airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, and an Attentiveness Assistant that functions from 70 kmph and higher, analysing the driving behaviour of the driver, and suggesting when to take a break in the control display. Additionally, the car also gets - automatic braking after crash function, run-flat tyres, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), ISOFIX child seat mounting, rear outward seats and Tyre Pressure Indicator among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Cars

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days
Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities