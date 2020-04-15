New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW India Takes Multiple Steps To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

German luxury car maker pledges a sum of Rs. 3 crore that will be used to provide critical care equipment and services for medical facilities.

Published:
BMW India employees are also strengthening the efforts through voluntarily contributions

Highlights

  • Rs. 3 crore pledged to provide critical care equipment and services
  • Services for medical facilities being provided in Delhi NCR and Chennai
  • BMW is helping in creation of an isolation ward at a Chennai hospital

BMW, the German luxury car maker has come out with a series of steps that will help the authorities deal with the Coronavirus pandemic in a more robust way. To begin with the group has pledged an amount of ₹ 3 crore in the ongoing battle against the crisis. This will be distributed between the Government and non-government organisations both in Delhi NCR and Chennai, where the company's manufacturing facility is located. Employees at the Plant along with those at BMW Group India and BMW India Financial Services have also voluntarily contributed towards the cause.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The most important need of the hour is to flatten the curve and ensure social distancing. It is a top priority and responsibility that we are taking very seriously. The resolve and commitment of our employees and dealer partners across India to fight this unprecedented threat to mankind is strong and undeterred. We will remain resilient and responsive."

r8u4f60k

BMW is helping in creation of an isolation ward at Government General hospital near its Chennai plant.

The car maker is taking several other steps to support the authorities and medical staff on the frontlines. It is helping in creation of an isolation ward at Government General hospital, Chengalpattu near group plant in Chennai. Critical care equipment and services for medical facilities are also being provided in both Delhi NCR and Chennai. These include Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for medical personnel and law enforcement agencies. Finally the group is also funding nutrition for economically marginalised families.

