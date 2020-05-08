BMW India has expanded its line-up with the launch of the new M8 Coupe priced at ₹ 2.15 crore (ex-showroom). The all-new 8 Series line-up is BMW India's new flagship offering and the M8 Coupe locks horns against the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe in the segment. The BMW M8 and the 8 Series Gran Coupe will be sold digitally via the company's Contactless Experience online retail platform, while the automaker's dealerships slowly resume operations as lockdown restrictions are eased in several parts. The company has launched only the M8 Coupe in India. BMW also has convertible and Gran Coupe variants of the M8 in other markets. There's also the more powerful Competition version available in all three body styles, which has an extra 25 bhp of power. But we are not getting that either.

The new BMW M8 Coupe distinguishes itself from the 8 Series Gran Coupe with the M treatment. The two-door model gets the swept-back headlamps, sculpted bonnet with muscular character lines, wide kidney grille, and aerodynamic creases on the sides. The split taillights taking prominence at the rear, while the bumpers look aggressive and sport larger air intakes and sportier alloy wheels. The M8 Coupe uses carbon fibre in abundance, especially for the roof, while the flared Aluminium wings with M gills and M8 designation emphasise track width and wheel size. The model comes with a rear spoiler lip, M-spec rear diffuser and a double flow exhaust system with twin tailpipes.

The BMW M8 Coupe is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged motor.

The cabin on the BMW M8 Coupe is accentuated with Merino leather upholstered seats, ambient lighting, Harman sound system and M Sports seats. Equipment levels are top-notch and included connected car technology with gesture control, head-up display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, BMW display key, and even park assist plus. The model also comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a larger 12.3-inch display for the infotainment system. Customers can add more equipment of their liking including M seat belts, M Carbon engine cover, M Sport exhaust system, M Carbon ceramic brakes, and the M Driver's Package.

The BMW M8 Coupe is powered by the 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged motor that is one of the most powerful engines to come from the company's stable. The petrol engine develops 592 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed Shifttronic automatic transmission and also gets All-Wheel Drive that sends power to all four wheels. The coupe is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The car is also equipped with the Adaptive M Suspension that enables individual response behavior for each wheel at the touch of a button. Drivers also get different driving modes - Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The safety tech is loaded as well and includes six airbags, attentive assistance, Dynamic Stability

Control (DSC), ABS, e-brake and more. There's also optional BMW Night Vision with person recognition that customers can opt for. Like all BMWs, the M8 Coupe also gets 50:50 weight distribution for that dynamic driving experience.

Deliveries for the BMW M8 Coupe will begin post the lockdown. The car comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU).

