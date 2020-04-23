New Cars and Bikes in India

Bridgestone India Provides PPE Kits For Doctors, Meals For Migrants And Truckers

As part of 'I-Serve' employee volunteering initiative, Bridgestone India employees are in the forefront of the relief operations and have contributed PPEs and safety kit for frontline workers.

Tyre manufacturer, Bridgestone, has reached out to hospitals, stranded migrant labours and stranded truck drivers in the sates of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand covering major industrial cities such as Pune, Indore, Dhar, Nanded, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Mumbai. Through its relief work it has fed approximately 1, 65,000 meals to the stranded migrant workers and provided 3,744 truckers with emergency survival kits inclusive of grocery and personal safety items and hygiene products for 15 days.

Bridgestone India has reached out to hospitals from rural to urban areas in Pune, Indore and Dhar by supplying over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) including 7820 complete sets. Parag Satpute Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, "Bridgestone India is committed to support the emergency need of the society. Providing Personal Protective Equipment for medical and paramedical staff is the dire need of the hour."

Bridgestone India has also contributed ₹ 50 lakh which will be used for relief operations in and around Pune.

