Bridgestone India Restarts Manufacturing Operations

As automakers have started resuming operations gradually in India, even component makers and tyre manufacturers are getting back to work. After government announced various relaxations and guidelines in lockdown 3.0, Bridgestone India has resumed its operations across its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune. The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses and has planned ramp-up in a phased manner, with safety of their employees being the primary focus along with ensuring continuity of business operations.

Talking about the phased ramp-up, Parag Satpute, Managing Director- Bridgestone India said, "Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe. Another major focus right now is for us to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback. We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to Safety and Quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group."

Bridgestone India had shut down its operations in both plants, even before the nationwide lockdown in a bid to ensure the safety of its employees and business partners. The company is strictly following the guidance and recommendations given by World Health Organisation (WHO) and government. Moreover, Bridgestone has implemented thorough procedures, checklists and quality protocols ensuring social distancing and adequate protection of employees and partners.

