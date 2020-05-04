BS6 Datsun Go, Go Plus BS6 Listed On Official Website; Prices To Be Announced Soon

The prices for Datsun Go and Datsun Go Plus are likely to be announced post lockdown

Datsun India has silently listed the BS6 versions of Go hatchback and Go Plus MPV on its official website. The listing reveals all the features, variant details and specifications about the Go hatch and Go Plus. However, the company hasn't revealed the prices for cars yet. The Japanese carmaker is expected to launch both the models in the country only when the lockdown gets lifted. Both the cars will be seen in five variants, two gearbox options and six colours. Additionally, the auto manufacturer is also gearing up for the launch of Datsun redi-Go, which was recently teased online.

The Datsun GO and GO+ gets EBD, brake assist and traction control system

Both Datsun Go & Go Plus share the same platform, components and mechanical parts, however, they differ in terms of dimensions. The Datsun Go measures 3,788 mm in length, 1,636mm in width and 1,507 mm in height. On the other hand, the Datsun Go Plus is 3,995 mm long, 1,636 mm wide and 1,507 mm tall. However, the wheelbase and ground clearance for both the models stand at 2,450 mm and 180 mm respectively.

The Datsun Go and Go Plus come with a hexagonal grille upfront underlined by Hawk-eye headlamps with LED DRLs. The overall design of the cars is accentuated by body-coloured bumpers, ORVMs, door handles, 14-inch alloy wheels and more. On the inside, they get sporty Urbane theme accentuated interiors underlined by black fabric upholstery and all-black instrument panel. The carmaker is offering driver and passenger airbag, rear parking assist sensors, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, seat belt reminder and more as standard features.

Datsun Go hatchback comes powered by a 1.2-litre HR12 DE petrol engine

Mechanically, both the cars are powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, HR12 DE, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is capable of generating 67bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 104Nm when clubbed with a five-speed manual. When mated to a CVT unit, the engine develops 76bhp/104Nm of power figures. The Datsun Go is capable of returning fuel economy of 19.02 kmpl for the manual version and 19.59 kmpl for the CVT model. The manual variant of Go Plus returns fuel economy of 19.02 kmpl whereas the CVT iteration is claimed to return 18.57 kmpl.

