New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650: All You Need To Know

India Kawasaki Motor recently launched the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 at a price of Rs. 6.24 lakh. We tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 gets an updated front end

Highlights

  • Bookings for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 have already begun
  • It is priced at Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • It gets new features and a significant resdesign as well

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched in India at a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The middleweight motorcycle sees significant updates over the BS4 model, in terms of design. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun. The engine on the new model is now BS6 compliant and the price hike was significantly lesser than what the company had indicated a few months ago. The motorcycle is being assembled locally in India, at Kawasaki's plant in Pune and it costs ₹ 34,000 more than the BS4 model and offers a lot more! We tell you everything you need to know about the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja H2

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 650

Ninja 1000

Z250

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z900

Vulcan S

Ninja 400

Versys 650

Z650

Ninja H2 SX SE

KLX 110

Z1000R

W800 Street

Z1000

Ninja ZX-14R

Z900RS

Ninja H2 SX

KX250F

KLX 140G

Versys X-300

Versys 1000

KX 100

KX 450

KLX 450R

Design

The updated Ninja 650 gets a completely new front end. In terms of design, it is more in-line with the look of the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400. The fairing is all new and it is much sharper and aggressively styled than the previous model. Also, the headlamps are now LED units and the cluster itself has been redesigned. The side panels on the motorcycle are new too and carry a slightly different design. The windscreen on the motorcycle is also new, sitting flush with the fairing. At the rear, the pillion seat is a new unit, which is wider and comfier for the pillion rider.

New Features

bka7jo3g

(The 2020 BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at ₹ 6.24 lakh)

The motorcycle gets a new 4.3-inch full colour TFT screen which is compatible with Kawasaki's Rideology app. The app offers Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity along with keeping GPS logs.

Engine

The 2020 Ninja 650 still gets the same 649 cc parallel-twin motor, which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The only change in the engine setup is the new airbox and an updated exhaust system, which was necessary for meeting the BS6 emission norms. The engine has been tuned to offer better grunt in the mid-range as well. Apart from this, the engine stays the same and so does the 6-speed gearbox.

Cycle Parts

The motorcycle continues to weigh 196 kg (kerb weight) and the ground clearance stays the same at 130 mm. Up front, the motorcycle continues to get 300 mm dual disc brakes along with 41 mm telescopic forks. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc along with a monoshock. The motorcycle is shod with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, offering better grip.

Pricing and Rivals

0 Comments

At a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 is solid value for money. If you are looking for a middleweight supersport or a sport tourer, you could also look at the Honda CBR650R, which is priced at ₹ 7.7 lakh but is a four-cylinder model. Otherwise, you could also look at the Kawasaki Versys 650 or the upcoming BS6 Z650 as an alternative as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 75.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 34.99 - 41.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.29 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 10.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 7.7 - 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.5 - 5.6 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.69 - 6.25 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.19 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 15.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 19.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 15.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 22.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.07 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 4.88 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
View More
x
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive:Mahindra Commences Retail Operations; Begins By Reopening 300 Outlets Pan India
Exclusive:Mahindra Commences Retail Operations; Begins By Reopening 300 Outlets Pan India
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities