BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched in India at a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The middleweight motorcycle sees significant updates over the BS4 model, in terms of design. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun. The engine on the new model is now BS6 compliant and the price hike was significantly lesser than what the company had indicated a few months ago. The motorcycle is being assembled locally in India, at Kawasaki's plant in Pune and it costs ₹ 34,000 more than the BS4 model and offers a lot more! We tell you everything you need to know about the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

Design

The updated Ninja 650 gets a completely new front end. In terms of design, it is more in-line with the look of the Versys 1000 and the Ninja 400. The fairing is all new and it is much sharper and aggressively styled than the previous model. Also, the headlamps are now LED units and the cluster itself has been redesigned. The side panels on the motorcycle are new too and carry a slightly different design. The windscreen on the motorcycle is also new, sitting flush with the fairing. At the rear, the pillion seat is a new unit, which is wider and comfier for the pillion rider.

New Features

(The 2020 BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at ₹ 6.24 lakh)

The motorcycle gets a new 4.3-inch full colour TFT screen which is compatible with Kawasaki's Rideology app. The app offers Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity along with keeping GPS logs.

Engine

The 2020 Ninja 650 still gets the same 649 cc parallel-twin motor, which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The only change in the engine setup is the new airbox and an updated exhaust system, which was necessary for meeting the BS6 emission norms. The engine has been tuned to offer better grunt in the mid-range as well. Apart from this, the engine stays the same and so does the 6-speed gearbox.

Cycle Parts

The motorcycle continues to weigh 196 kg (kerb weight) and the ground clearance stays the same at 130 mm. Up front, the motorcycle continues to get 300 mm dual disc brakes along with 41 mm telescopic forks. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc along with a monoshock. The motorcycle is shod with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, offering better grip.

Pricing and Rivals

At a price of ₹ 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 is solid value for money. If you are looking for a middleweight supersport or a sport tourer, you could also look at the Honda CBR650R, which is priced at ₹ 7.7 lakh but is a four-cylinder model. Otherwise, you could also look at the Kawasaki Versys 650 or the upcoming BS6 Z650 as an alternative as well.

