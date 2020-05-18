BS6 TVS Victor 110 And TVS Scooty Zest 110 To Launch Soon

A large part of TVS Motor Company's model portfolio in India has already seen the transition from BS4 to BS6. These include scooters and motorcycles. As per a list released by TVS, scooter models like the Jupiter, Scooty Pep+ and the NTorq 125 are now BS6 compliant. Similarly, motorcycles like the Apache RTR Series and RR 310 have made the BS6 transition too. Commuter motorcycles such as the Star City+, Sport, Radeon and the XL100 moped are now BS6 compliant too. The next TVS offerings which will be launched as BS6 models will be the TVS Scooty Zest 110 and the Victor 110 commuter motorcycle.

TVS has already teased the new BS6 Scooty Zest 110 on its official website. Apart from the teaser image, the company hasn't revealed any other details about the upcoming Scooty Zest 110. Built mainly for women riders, the Scooty Zest 110 is lightweight and we expect it to get fuel injection in its BS6 avatar. Expect to see a slight drop in the power figures in comparison to the BS4 model. The BS4 version of the Scooty Zest developed 7.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm against 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. TVS sold the Scooty Zest 110 in two versions. The Matte series variants' prices started at ₹ 54, 025 whereas the Himalayan High series model retailed at ₹ 52,525 (All Prices Ex-Showroom). We expect the BS6 avatar of Scooty Zest 110 in the same variants with a slightly higher price point. The company could launch the BS6 Scooty Zest with a price hike of around ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000.

There are no details about the BS6 TVS Victor 110 yet, but we figure it will be launched in the coming month or two as well. TVS already has a BS6 compliant 110 cc engine, which is doing duty on the Radeon, the Star City+ and the Sport as well. The 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine is air-cooled and now makes 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm while peak torque output is now rated at 8.7 Nm coming in at 4,500 rpm. The torque figure stays unchanged while peak power sees a marginal drop of 0.22 bhp over the BS4 iteration of the same engine. Expect the BS6 Victor 110 to get subtle styling updates along with a price increase of about ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 7,000.

