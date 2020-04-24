BYD And Hino Sign A Startegic Alliance For Commercial Battery Electric Vehicles Development

BYD and Hino have signed a strategic business alliance agreement today with a focus on collaborating in commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs) development. The two companies will accelerate the development of commercial BEVs. To begin with, the two companies will collaborate on a development of BEV products by utilising both their knowledge and experience. The two companies will cooperate in retail and other related business that will promote the adoption of BEV.

Wang Jie, BYD vice president and CEO of commercial vehicle division, said, "BYD Commercial Vehicle and Hino Motors has been committed to technology innovation and global promotion of commercial vehicle electrification. The cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese companies will benefit the development of commercial vehicle electrification by introducing leading technology and rich experience, which will accelerate the global adoption of pure electric commercial vehicles."

The company recently announced the Blade battery which has undergone rigorous testing for durability

BYD started in 1995 as a battery R&D and manufacturing company and it masters core EV technologies including battery, IGBT, electric motor and electronic controls. The company, in fact announced the launch of the Blade Battery, a development set to mitigate concerns about battery safety in electric vehicles. The company highlighted a video Blade battery successfully passing a nail penetration test, which is seen as the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries due to its sheer difficulty.

There's a lot of research already taken by the company and the strategic partnership with Hino will help in the development of battery electric vehicle technology.

