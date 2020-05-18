Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Restarts Operations At Gurugram Plant

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown has begun with some positive news for the beleaguered Indian Automobile sector. After resuming operations at its Manesar facility in Haryana a few days ago, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has also restarted operations at its Gurugram facility, also located in Haryana from today. Manufacturing was stopped at both the plants on March 22, 2020 the same week when the nationwide lockdown was enforced owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing in Gurugram has now begun after 55 days.

The very popular Vitara Brezza SUV is manufactured at Maruti's Gurugram plant. In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday, the company said," You are kindly informed that Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start production of vehicles at its Gurgaon plant from the 18th of May 2020. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety". Cars like the Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ignis along with the Super Carry commercial vehicle are manufactured at this Gurugram facility.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Ensure Liquidity And Inventory Support For Dealers

The Gurugram administration has already released a list of standard operating procedures for resumption of operations of Industries and organizations in the district. They have asked the companies to ensure regular sanitisation of their premises and ensure social distancing between employees at all times. There should also be no overlap of shifts and workers are required to wear face masks at all times. Use of Aarogya Setu application has been mandated and the Police, Administration and Labour teams can make surprise checks and audits to check compliance of all rules.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.